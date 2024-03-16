GloRilla Asks Fans To Pick The Release Date For Her New Project

GloRilla made an unconventional choice about her upcoming project, asking fans to pick a release date for her.“My project READY. What Friday yall want me to drop it on ?????” Glo tweeted earlier this week. However, she did not abide by the results, which is understandable as the overwhelming response was March 15. However, fans should likely keep out every Friday going forward for the new project from Glo. Are you looking forward to Glo's new project? Let us know in the comments.

Not a whole lot is known about the project. However, it is expected to ride the success that Glo has found with "Yeah, Glo!" The track has found new levels of success. Glo recently shared a video of a pastor in Maryland quoting the song and praising Glo for her faith. Glo revealed to HipHopDX that she grew up in the church and that she still holds her faith very close to her heart.

Read More: GloRilla Flaunts New Chest In Barely-There Crop Top

Damian Lillard Plays Coy About GloRilla Thirsting For Him

Elsewhere, Damian Lillard refused to be baited by TMZ when asked about any potential relationship links to Glo. When asked if he was aware that the rapper had shot her shot with him, Lillard simply smiled and offered a "no comment". Glo put her claim down on Lillard at the All-Star Game, posting up with the MVP and getting thirsty on main about her desire for him. However, speculation ran rampant amongst fans over the potential pairing.

Of course, Lillard is currently a free agent in the dating realm. In October, Lillard filed for divorce from his wife Kay'La. Lillard filed the motion in Clackamas County Circuit Court and the news was first reported by the Willamette Week. The Lillards have been married since 2021 but have been together since their college days at Weber State. However, Lillard's filing cites "irreconcilable differences" and suggests that the couple has been living apart since December 2022. The couple have three children together - a five-year-old and two-year-old twin daughters.

Read More: GloRilla Tells People To "Calm Down" About Viral Wardrobe Malfunction

[via]