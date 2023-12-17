GloRilla Flaunts New Chest In Barely-There Crop Top

GloRilla's recent outfit choice, a scooped crop top and styled pants, struggled to contain the impressive results of her recent breast enhancement surgery. Glo did a little twirl for the camera, showcasing her much more prominent chest. Furthermore, the Memphis rapper was sure to add a little rizz to her interactions with the camera. Glo recently confirmed the surgical procedure, bluntly asking "Y'all like my new t-tties?" on a recent livestream.

However, unsurprisingly, Glo has gotten some basketball for her choice. "Another one falls to the pressures of the industry 😢😢😢 she ain’t even need to do that🤦🏽‍♀️," one person lamented on Instagram. "They look like they don't belong on her," added another. Despite the hate, Glo seems pretty happy with her new look and at the end of the day, it's her body to do with what she wants.

GloRilla Has Adorable Reaction To Meeting Mike Tomlin

However, while sex sells, it's not Glo's only personality trait. The Memphis rapper had an adorable reaction back in October when meeting Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Upon seeing Tomlin, she practically sprinted at him in order to give him a big hug. As he tried to introduce himself, Glo quickly cut Tomlin off to eagerly say "Yes, I know who you are". Just as quickly, Tomlin replied, "And I know who you are!" The video was just all kinds of heart-warming.

Despite being born and raised in Memphis, Glo apparently has big love for the coach who has led the Steelers since 2007. Tomlin is originally from Virginia but has an extensive coaching history. His coaching journey took him through VMI, Memphis, Arkansas State, and Cincinnati at the college level before he jumped to the NFL in 2001. After positional stints with Tampa Bay and Minnesota, Tomlin landed his first head coaching gig with the Steelers. Tomlin has won two Super Bowls - with the Buccs in 2003 and with the Steelers in 2009.

