GloRilla Provides Shocking Explanation For Unzipped Pants

Earlier this week, GloRilla took to Twitter to address fans who had questions about one of her fashion choices. In the past, the 24-year-old rapper has been spotted rocking pants with the fly noticeably unzipped. Some fans felt that it allowed her to flaunt more of her figure, while others thought it gave her fits an edgy touch. Though both statements are true, GloRilla's own explanation for the statement isn't necessarily what followers expected.

Instead of a simple fashion choice, GloRilla's unzipped pants are actually the hitmaker's attempt to avoid any unwanted injuries. She told fans that she worries about her female anatomy getting caught in the zipper due to its size. According to her, she isn't willing to take any chances.

GloRilla Claims Her "Tw*t Too Phat"

"Mfs be so worried bout me & my pants," she explained. "Ion zip em up cause my tw*t too phat & ion wanna zip it up by mistake damn!" It seems as though her reasoning makes perfect sense. While fairly crude, GloRilla's response certainly managed to clear up any previous confusion. Obviously, the hitmaker doesn't shy away from saying exactly what she's thinking, which her loyal fanbase has grown to appreciate. Her outspokenness can get her into some trouble on occasion, however. Last month, for example, she made a joke on Twitter that stirred up quite a bit of controversy.

In October, the "Cha Cha Cha" performer found herself being compared to other female MCs like Sexyy Red getting pregnant. She responded to fans asking her if she's "next," clarifying that she's not looking to have children any time soon. "Stop asking am I next?" she wrote. "Y'all know what I do. I damn near gotta membership at dat place." The insinuation that she has such frequent abortions that she needs a membership ruffled some feathers, though many fans noted that it was only a joke. What do you think of GloRilla's explanation for choosing not to zip her pants? Are you surprised by her reasoning? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

