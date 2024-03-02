GloRilla Tells People To "Calm Down" About Viral Wardrobe Malfunction

GloRilla has addressed the now-viral nip slip that occurred during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. "It ain't sh-t but a nip slip. Please calm down," Glo said in a series of videos posted to social media. As mentioned, the incident occurred earlier this week when Glo was appearing on the popular radio show hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious. Glo was quickly informed and able to adjust, but the damage was done, so to speak.

Footage of the incident quickly spread online. However, some fans believed that it was not an accident at all. Several commenters alleged that Glo had purposed done it to boost her profile in light of what they see as a "failed music career" for the Memphis rapper. However, it's clear that Glo is over it and wants everyone else to be over it sooner rather than later as well.

GloRilla Gives Dating Advice But Fans Aren't Feeling It

However, Glo is no stranger to online judgment. In January, Glo took to social media to give some dating advice about dating multiple men at once. "Ladies, don't show favoritism among your n-ggas. Because as soon as your favorite n-gga mad, he gon be cursing your other n-ggas out just for a motherf-cker saying good morning! Don't show favoritism with y'all n-ggas. That favorite n-gga sh-t a motherf-cker," Glo said while out shopping. Glo has been previously open about her dating habits and how she doesn't tend to stick to a single person.

However, it is advice that has not gone over well. "The ladies are doomed if they need her advice on something 😂," one person joked. "Or just not mess around with multiple people," countered another. "We finna see her POSTING & SAYING dumb SH*T bc she wanna show off THAT CHEST 🤣," theorized a third. Glo's newly-enhanced chest was on full display as the rapped rocked a lowcut halter top. How do you feel about Glo's advice? Let us know in the comments.

