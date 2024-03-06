GloRilla Hyped After Preacher Reveals He Uses Her Lyrics From These Two Hit Songs In Sermons

GloRilla has been enjoying a bit of a resurgence lately. That might be crazy to say, especially since she is still finding her stride. But there was a recent hate train that was riding the tracks. People were growing tired of her comments online about dating and on top of that, some of her recent listens have not been up to snuff either. But that tone changed once she dropped "Yeah Glo!" Released back at the beginning of February, the song has become a hit thanks to a convincing and confident flow from the gritty Memphis femcee. A preacher is even using GloRilla's "Yeah Glo!" mantra in his sermons!

The catchy trap banger has won over Rev. Melech E. M. Thomas. According to AllHipHop, he is a massive Glo fan. One of the reasons why he is so fond of her music is her "affirming and inspirational lyrical content." In fact the rapper's real name, Gloria Hallelujah Woods, makes for a perfect "gospel artist" name, which is how he references her in the clip below.

GloRilla's "Yeah Glo!" Is A Certified Hit

Reverend Thomas said that this recent sermon was all about how "quickly God can “'spin the block'” on you." That bar comes from her other hit track "Tomorrow 2." Additionally, he urged his fellow followers of God to say "Yeah Glo!" to each other. GloRilla caught wind of the clip and she reacted with tons of excitement on Twitter, "PREACH ! Yeah Glo🗣️"

