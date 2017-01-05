sermon
- Pop CultureKanye West Wants To Do More Events After Yankee Stadium, Says Joel OsteenJoel Osteen dishes out Kanye's future plans.By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug Offers Advice To All Ladies Seeking A Real OneYoung Thug continues his spree of Instagram enlightenment. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Describes A Lighter As If It's A Haunted, Prehistoric RelicLil Uzi Vert continues to play 3D checkers, prompting concern from his fanbase. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentCharlamagne Tha God Shares "Reputation With The Devil" Clip: "Energy I’m Forever On"The radio host shares some wisdom.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKim Burrell's Radio Show Cancelled Due To Backlash From Anti-Gay SermonKim Burrell's weekly radio show is cancelled by Texas Southern University after the singer has been facing immense backlash for an anti-gay sermon she gave last week. By Angus Walker