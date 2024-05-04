Diddy Finds Inspiration In Bishop T.D. Jakes Sermon Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

It's no secret that Diddy's life has become tremendously complicated in the past few months, as the mogul is currently at the center of a federal human trafficking investigation. Two of his homes were raided by Homeland Security in March, only furthering the chatter surrounding his ongoing lawsuits. Aside from trafficking, Diddy is also accused of sexual assault, physical abuse, and more.

While this would surely wreak havoc on anybody's life, it looks like the Bad Boy Records founder is doing his best to keep it together. Today, he shared a post on Instagram which shows him and some loved ones spending time together at the beach. It featured a snippet from one of Bishop T.D. Jakes' sermons, in which he speaks about remaining "steady in the storm."

Diddy Shares New IG Post

Unfortunately for Diddy, however, this seems to have only added fuel to the fire. For those who don't recall, Jakes has previously been accused of participating in "sex parties" at Diddy's house, which he denies. In Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy, he also alleged to have “irrefutable evidence” that shows “how (Combs) planned to leverage his relationship with Bishop T.D. Jakes, to soften the impact on his public image of Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit." Lil Rod's lawsuit did not include any allegations of wrongdoing on Jakes' part.

Social media users are now clowning Diddy for the post in The Shade Room's comments section, arguing that he picked the wrong bishop. "TD Jakes of all people," one user says. "I Don't Think He Realize Him & TD In The Same Boat," another writes. What do you think of Diddy's latest Instagram post? What about him using a snippet from one of Bishop T.D. Jakes' sermons about remaining "steady in the storm"? Do you agree that he picked the wrong bishop? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

