T.D. Jakes Allegations Earn Interesting Response From Lil Duval

The final few weeks of the year are known to be a chaotic time for many as holiday preparations are underway across the globe. We're still seeing plenty of Christmas cheer in 2023. However, it's sadly less exciting because of the near-constant grim headlines breaking this month. Besides deadly conflict unfolding between various nations, the entertainment industry also has a sudden influx in troubling sexual assault and harassment allegations coming out at this time. It all began with Cassie's bombshell lawsuit against Diddy that the Bad Boy mogul quickly settled. In the weeks since, some prominent figures connected to Sean Combs are also being #MeToo'd, including Bishop T.D. Jakes.

Earlier this week, a TikToker (@jusnene) shared a video about the religious personality that went viral. In the clip, the content creator claims that Jakes was previously sexually active with numerous men at Diddy's parties over the years. According to reports, the bishop is a "power bottom," meaning he prefers to be in charge in the bedroom, but takes pleasure in being the receiver of sexual pleasure. These NSFW allegations are leaving many internet users shook, but not everyone is buying them.

Lil Duval Isn't Buying Harrowing T.D. Jakes Rumours

"I can't believe y'all believe that T.D. Jakes s**t," rapper Lil Duval wrote early this morning (December 22). In response to this, someone on Twitter argued, "As many pastors as we see involved in sex scandals, it's not out of the question... Y'all put these pastors on high pedestals." Elsewhere, others sided with Duval. "You can get Black people to believe anything," and "Exactly! We have been so conditioned and programmed to self-hate. It's a shame!" are among popular comments under the OP.

As more concerning allegations about T.D. Jakes and other prominent figures come out, it's the perfect time to educate yourself on how these people rose to such heights of fame, and what they're being accused of. Read more about the controversial bishop's mass fortune at the link below, and let us know if you agree with Lil Duval or not in the comments.

