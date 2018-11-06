MeToo Movement
- Pop CultureT.D. Jakes Allegations Earn Interesting Response From Lil DuvalFans of the bishop aren't sure what to believe at this point.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKeke Palmer Wants The #MeToo Movement To Come For The Music IndustryKeke Palmer says "everybody’s a crooked cop" in the music industry.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"SNL" Alum Horatio Sanz Accused Of Grooming & Sexual Assaulting Teen: ReportHis attorney issued a statement denying the accusations and claiming the woman demanded $7.5 million from the actor prior to filing a lawsuit.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDemi Lovato Says She Was Raped At 15 & Sexually Assaulted By Drug DealerShe detailed both experiences, sharing that she was a virgin when she was raped & her dealer assaulted her the same night she overdosed in 2018.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Ready To Expose "Big Names"Will Maxwell make it to court?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBassnectar Retires From Music After Multiple Sexual Misconduct AllegationsNo more Bass.By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop Culture#MeToo's Tarana Burke Dubs Louis C.K. An "Assh*le" For Behavior Following AccusationsShe praised Aziz Ansari, who was also accused of being inappropriate, because his response was "humble."By Erika Marie
- NewsActress Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed On Set#MeToo.By Aida C.
- Music50 Cent Compares "Power" Executive Producer To Harvey Weinstein50 Cent takes aim at "Power" executive producer, Randall Emmett and his fianceé Lala Kent.By Aron A.
- SocietyWale Shuts Down "Twerk" Video Haters, Defines Empowerment"Telling somebody to do with THEIR body gives who the power? You or them?"By Zaynab
- SocietyCardi B Claps Back At Conservative In Defense Of "Twerk" VideoHer brand of feminism was being questioned.By Zaynab
- MusicR. Kelly's Hometown Radio Station Refuses To Play His Music95.1 FM has joined the boycott.By Zaynab
- MusicMystikal's Lawyer Thinks His Rape Case Is A #MeToo ShamMystikal hires a new lawyer to bolster his defense.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentThe Top 10 Breakfast Club Interviews Of 2018"The Breakfast Club" gave us many memorable moments in 2018. By Matt F
- EntertainmentTerry Crews Continues To Speak Out Against Alleged Molester: "He Can't Go Back to Work"The actor discussed masculinity and accountability at the "Man Up: Unpacking Masculinity" panel at the Teen Vogue Summit. By hnhh
- EntertainmentPamela Anderson Says Modern-Day Feminism & The MeToo Movement "Paralyze Men"Pamela Anderson shares an unpopular opinion. By hnhh