T.D. Jakes Diddy Rumours Are "Unequivocally False And Baseless," Bishop's Team Says

Since Cassie ripped off the band-aid on Sean Combs' troubling past with her sexual assault and human trafficking lawsuit in the fall, things for the New Yorker have grown increasingly messy. He quickly settled the case with his ex, but any legal action taken since then is being written off by Diddy and his legal team. Try as he might to protect his name, 50 Cent continues to troll the "I'll Be Missing You Artist," and is even promising to donate proceeds from his R. Kelly-inspired documentary about Diddy to survivors of assault.

As the year comes to a close, Bishop T.D. Jakes' name is surprisingly being linked to the former Revolt board member. A viral TikTok video describes the 66-year-old as a "power bottom" who attended Diddy sex parties with other men. Ahead of the weekend, Lil Duval jumped on Twitter to express doubt in the gossip, and according to The Jasmine Brand, the preacher's team is also issuing a statement on his behalf to clear up any confusion and hate. "Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless," it begins.

T.D. Jakes Denies Diddy Allegations in Viral "Power Bottom" Video

"What has always been true, in the words of the late Pastor Charles H. Spurgeon, 'If you want the truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world it will fly; it is as light as a feather, and a breath will carry it,'" Jakes' director of PR and communications, Jordan A. Hora, told the press. "[It's] disheartening to witness the proliferation of numerous deepfake photos and the distortion of words through false, sensationalized misrepresentations, encapsulating purported statements to falsely speculate and attack others, including Bishop Jakes."

As T.D. Jakes joins Diddy in the fight to clear his name, the Bad Boy mogul seems less concerned about addressing the unflattering allegations rising against him, and more interested in spinning the block with a past lover. Earlier this month, social media sleuths noticed he's now following Gina Huynh on Instagram again after the socialite reportedly blocked him following her public spat with Yung Miami. You can read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

