- Pop CultureT.D. Jakes Diddy Rumours Are "Unequivocally False And Baseless," Bishop's Team SaysA viral TikTok video alleged that the religious leader is a "power bottom" who's been known to turn up with Diddy. Now, Jakes and his team are speaking out about the gossip.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBenzino Blasts Coi Leray & Angie Martinez For "Pushing A False Narrative" About HimZino wasn't too happy to hear his daughter's comments about feeling like he's "envious" of her success.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Wayne Claims His Google Net Worth Is Incorrect, But Not In The Way You'd ThinkThe Young Money boss said that he's a "zillion dollar" figure when disputing his listed $160 million net worth on the search engine, although not in the way that you'd think.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp's Rep Says Claims Of Him Reprising Captain Jack Sparrow Are "False"Margot Robbie is being eyed to star in "Pirates 6," and some think Depp could make a cameo as her dad.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBushwick Bill's Daughter Issues Statement Condemning Faulty Death ReportsBushwick Bill's daughter asks for privacy in the advent of false reports on his father's health.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Wears Extravagant Bridal Outfit Inspired By A "Victorian Hovercraft"By now, Ken Petty should be getting the message: Nicki wants a lavish Victorian-style wedding.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Denies Having Sexual Intercourse With Aaliyah's MotherR. Kelly is calling BS on Lisa Van Allen's allegations of incestuous behavior.By Devin Ch
- MusicBlueface Flatly Denies Fake News Regarding Cardi B's Alleged "Twerk Wind"Blueface swats down rumors of a "dead raccoon" smell on the set.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Pump's Harvard Speaking Engagement: What's Actually Going DownThe sweet lowdown according to Harvard student reps.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Denies Reports That He's Refusing To Turn In "Yandhi"A rep for Kanye says this rumor is simply false.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsJustin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Don't Have Head Lice, Contrary To ReportsNo, Justin and Hailey Bieber don't have lice.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping North West To Look SlimmerSee for yourself.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicLil Baby Responds To Reports Of Las Vegas Chain RobberyLil Baby shoots down gold chain robbery reports. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Is The Latest Victim Of The "Ligma Death Hoax"Machine Gun Kelly was reported dead by Internet meme-makers posing as medical practitioners.By Devin Ch
- MusicSnoop Dogg Demands Justice For Emmett Till In Response To Bill Cosby VerdictSnoop Dogg uses Bill Cosby as a political exemplar in his case against Carolyn Bryant Donham, the 83-year old woman involved in Emmett Till's 1955 murder.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKat Williams On Tiffany Haddish Feud & Firearm Attack: "What Gun?" & RiddlesHow strange.By Zaynab
- MusicBella Harris Addresses Drake Date Rumor: "I Did Not Dine In DC "The 18-year old refutes a "faulty report" she went on a date with Drake.By Devin Ch
- MusicCelina Powell's Former Friend Blasts Her For Trying To Extort Offset For $50KCelina Powell's forced to explain her pregnancy scam involving Offset. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBruno Mars Shuts Down Reports Of Playing Prince In Netflix BiopicBruno will not be portraying Prince. By Chantilly Post