Lil Zay Osama Emphatically Responds To 30-Year Prison Sentence Rumor

Chicago native and rapper Lil Zay Osama is heading to prison for 14 months for possession of a machine gun. To be more exact, it was a modified Glock 22.40 caliber pistol. It had an attachment on it known as a Glock switch, which converts it to an automatic firearm as opposed to a semi-auto. Osama left it in the back of an Uber fully loaded back in 2022, and the driver reported it. While awaiting the final results of the trial, he was facing a maximum of up to 20 years behind bars. Given the circumstances, the "Changed Up" MC wound up with the best scenario possible. In fact, Osama was quick to recognize just how lucky he was in an Instagram Story post yesterday.
"I caught a blessing," he admitted in his lengthy paragraph. However, that's not all he touched on, as according to AllHipHop, many folks were spreading some false rumors. Some were claiming that Lil Zay Osama actually got a 30-year sentence as opposed to the year and change. Obviously, he didn't appreciate that too much, and he took the time to put those gabby-mouths in their place.
Lil Zay Osama Responds Via Instagram Story
"Stop believing everything u hear or see on the internet! You really think u can get 30 years for a switch? Hell no!!" he began. Idc what state [you] in facts but switches is dangerous and carry 3 or 4 years maybe less depending on ya background but they becoming a problem in a lot of cities so it might be worse for you different strokes for different folks."
Osama added, "Don’t look at my situation and think you need a switch cause it can end bad for you." He made sure to show love to those who helped him get through this troublesome moment as well. "I just wanna thank god, my kids, my family and my label for standing behind this whole way." In addition to the 14 months, Osama was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.