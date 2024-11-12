Lil Zay Osama Emphatically Responds To 30-Year Prison Sentence Rumor

The rapper's prison stay is much shorter than others made it out to be.

Osama added, "Don’t look at my situation and think you need a switch cause it can end bad for you." He made sure to show love to those who helped him get through this troublesome moment as well. "I just wanna thank god, my kids, my family and my label for standing behind this whole way." In addition to the 14 months, Osama was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

"Stop believing everything u hear or see on the internet! You really think u can get 30 years for a switch? Hell no!!" he began. Idc what state [you] in facts but switches is dangerous and carry 3 or 4 years maybe less depending on ya background but they becoming a problem in a lot of cities so it might be worse for you different strokes for different folks."

"I caught a blessing," he admitted in his lengthy paragraph. However, that's not all he touched on, as according to AllHipHop, many folks were spreading some false rumors. Some were claiming that Lil Zay Osama actually got a 30-year sentence as opposed to the year and change. Obviously, he didn't appreciate that too much, and he took the time to put those gabby-mouths in their place.

Chicago native and rapper Lil Zay Osama is heading to prison for 14 months for possession of a machine gun . To be more exact, it was a modified Glock 22.40 caliber pistol. It had an attachment on it known as a Glock switch, which converts it to an automatic firearm as opposed to a semi-auto. Osama left it in the back of an Uber fully loaded back in 2022, and the driver reported it. While awaiting the final results of the trial, he was facing a maximum of up to 20 years behind bars. Given the circumstances, the "Changed Up" MC wound up with the best scenario possible. In fact, Osama was quick to recognize just how lucky he was in an Instagram Story post yesterday.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.