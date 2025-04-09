Lil Zay Osama Accused Of Abuse After Ex-Girlfriend Leaks Video Of Alleged Assault

G Herbo In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 27: Lil Zay Osama performs during G Herbo In Concert at Tabernacle on November 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Lil Zay Osama has already denied the allegations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend in a post on Instagram Live.

Lil Zay Osama is facing new allegations of being physically abusive towards an ex-girlfriend after a video surfaced online of the two engaged in a heated altercation. In the video, which is partially blurred, the woman repeatedly screams “get out my face” as he confronts her. She captioned the clip: “Let’s show them what went on for YEARS.” She also posted images of alleged injuries to her face and body and hinted at planning to take legal action.

Lil Zay Osama has since responded to the viral video, downplaying the situation on Instagram Live. “That video so old,” he said, as caught by AllHipHop. “Only thing I was doing was grabbing her ass. I didn’t punch her; I should have stole on her ass. You know why? ‘Cuz she stole money out my bank. So she lucky I ain’t beat her ass. The police came to the crib.” He also suggested that police would've already arrested him if the situation were as serious as she claims. “Why didn’t the police take me to jail if I beat her?” he asked. “Why didn’t the police take me to jail if she had bruises and scars on her face? That don’t make sense.”

Read More: Lil Zay Osama Is A Free Man Again After A Brief Prison Sentence

Lil Zay Osama's Gun Charge

The latest drama comes after Lil Zay Osama got out of prison back in February following a brief stint behind bars for gun charges. Back in 2022, Osama left a loaded Glock 22.40 caliber pistol with a “switch” in the back of an Uber, resulting in the ensuing legal trouble. In turn, he was sentenced to 14 months in prison on top of a $10,000 fine.

“Today’s sentence serves as a warning that those who possess illegal guns, particularly with switches that convert those guns into machineguns, will be held accountable for their actions and for the danger they pose to our community,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said in a press release at the time.

Read More: Lil Zay Osama Receives Surprising Prison Sentence Over Federal Gun Charge

[Via]

