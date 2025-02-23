Lil Zay Osama Is A Free Man Again After A Brief Prison Sentence

Lil Zay Osama revealed that he's been released from prison after serving a brief sentence on gun charges. He made the announcement in a post on Instagram over the weekend. "Feel good to be free. Free the guys f*ck the fedz long live the guyz," Osama wrote. He also shared a link to his girlfriend Janell Ja'Qaui's latest video on YouTube and teased having plans in store for new music. In doing so, he asked whether fans would prefer to hear "pain" or "drill."

Fans on social media have been celebrating Lil Zay Osama's release. "This kids lawyer must be a f*ckin bulldog," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Others were more confused how he was able to get out in such a short amount of time. Another added: "Federally, getting caught with a switch holds an automatic 10 years…. Something ain’t adding up." Check out his post on Instagram below as caught by No Jumper.

Lil Zay Osama Prison Sentence

Lil Zay Osama was charged with possession of a machine gun as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm after leaving a gun in the back of an Uber car in 2022. He pleaded guilty to the crime, last year. "I knowingly possessed a firearm that was a machine gun in Queens County on Sept. 29, 2022," he said in court at the time. "I know that it was wrong and against the law."