Lil Zay Osama Receives Surprising Prison Sentence Over Federal Gun Charge

Lil Zay Osama entered a guilty plea in his federal gun case back in May of 2024, and he finally learned what his prison sentence will be. According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office in New York's Eastern District this week, reportedly obtained by Complex, the court sentenced Zay Osama – real name Isaiah Dukes – to 14 months in prison and a $10,000 fine. For those unaware, his case revolves around a modified firearm that he left in an Uber.

"Today’s sentence serves as a warning that those who possess illegal guns, particularly with switches that convert those guns into machine guns, will be held accountable for their actions and for the danger they pose to our community," United States Attorney Breon Peace reportedly stated in the press release about Lil Zay Osama's sentence. According to police, the 27-year-old rapper left a loaded Glock 22.40 caliber pistol with a "switch" (that lets the gun fire more than one bullet with just one trigger press) in an Uber. He was in Queens at the time to record in the studio following a Manhattan hotel visit. The driver saw Dukes holding his weapon and noticed it was still there when he left, and reported this to law enforcement.

Lil Zay Osama's arrest followed quickly after this, along with charges of possession of a machine gun and firearm possession as a person with a felony history. While he faced two decades behind bars, this 14-month sentence became good news in the grand scheme of things. "I knowingly possessed a firearm that was a machine gun in Queens County on Sept. 29, 2022," the "How I Grew Up" artist expressed to Magistrate Judge Taryn Merkl in court. "I know that it was wrong and against the law."