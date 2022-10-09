Lil Zay Osama has found himself in a tough spot. The Chicago rapper’s year was looking pretty good until he was arrested in New York after he allegedly left a .40 caliber Glock in an Uber a couple weeks ago.

The arrest has been highly publicized, in part because Lil Zay was on Instagram Live when he was apprehended. The 25-year-old was charged with possession of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Now, the “F**k My Cousin” rapper is looking for some high-profile help to get him out of the charges.

Chicago’s Lil Zay Osama asks Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian for help after recent arrest for allegedly leaving a modified Glock in an Uber in NY 🔒 pic.twitter.com/oOhBpC4vm4 — Who’s Making Noise⁉️ (@RapCatchUp) October 8, 2022

On Saturday (October 8), Lil Zay took to Instagram to plea for legal aid. The first person he asked for in his Story was none other than Hova. “I Need Jayz Help!!!!!” the rapper wrote.

In a follow-up post, he elaborated on his situation, saying he had hoped more people would rally around him. “It’s crazy I thought people would say free me hoping I do better and wish the best,” he began. “Y’all really in the comments and on blogs saying 20 and 30 plus ima get and y’all hope I get time I’m dum and etc..”

He continued: “Don’t believe everything u hear I been out here I know how to move dont believe everything u hear #Glahhh.” He compared his situation to that of other persecuted rappers. “New York aint playing fair they lien on my name they targeting all artist,” he wrote. “Most of our artists is Black men so u know what this about! They tryna do us [100 emoji].”

Lil Zay then called for help from another celebrity. “Tag @kimkardashian I need her,” he added.

Both Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian have been known to get involved in certain legal cases. Jay founded his social justice division Team ROC, which investigates wrongful convictions around the country, and has been outspoken on many legislative issues regarding hip hop, including the use of lyrics as evidence.

Kim Kardashian recently signaled support for Gunna, and seems to have gotten pretty involved in the trial. In 2019, she called for then-President Donald Trump to help with A$AP Rocky’s arrest in Sweden, and in the past she has called attention to other cases of potential wrongful convictions.

Time will tell if Kim or Hov will heed Lil Zay’s call.

