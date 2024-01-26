Lil Zay Osama Faces 20-Year Sentence Following Gun Charges & Indictment

Lil Zay Osama's recent arrest for gun possession and retail theft is remaining a court battle for the foreseeable future. Moreover, a New York grand jury indicted him on Wednesday (January 24) for possession of a machine gun and unregistered firearm possession, which could result in a 20-year sentence at maximum. The rapper, now in state custody in Illinois on unrelated charges, allegedly left a loaded Glock pistol with a switch in a car riding from Manhattan to Queens, which he used as a ride-share, and was arrested in 2022. He will face arraignment at a later date, and he was arrested in December of 2023 following a police chase.

"As alleged, [Isaiah] Dukes [Lil Zay Osama's real name] brought a machine gun into our District, and then dangerously left it in the back of a ride-share," Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, shared. “This Office, together with our law enforcement partners, will continue to work diligently to protect our communities from such dangerous weapons.

Lil Zay Osama Performing In 2021

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 27: Lil Zay Osama performs on November 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

"His indictment is a stark reminder that loaded, illegal firearms -– sometimes modified to maximize their deadly potential, as alleged in this case -– continue to be brought into and carried throughout New York City," Edward Caban, New York Police Department Commissioner, also remarked. "Let me be clear. This behavior will not be tolerated here. The NYPD vows to keep our streets safe from guns and anyone who unlawfully possesses them. I commend and thank the ride-share driver who observed this weapon for doing what we always ask of all New Yorkers. He saw something and he said something, and he possibly saved lives in the process."

Meanwhile, this is what the MC had to say on Instagram in response to all of his legal trouble. "I guarantee n***as gone need me before I need them," he wrote. "I’ll be home sooner than you think. Blink n***a [purple devil emoji]." For more news and the latest updates on Lil Zay Osama, log back into HNHH.

