Lil Zay Osama Arrested For Gun Possession & Robbery: Report

According to new reports, Lil Zay Osama has been arrested for gun possession and robbery. Unfortunately for him, this is the latest in a series of arrests for similar charges, ones that have plagued his life and career for a long time. It's important to note that much of this is due to the systemic conditions and circumstances that he faced while growing up in Chicago. Nevertheless, the specific charges include theft of over $10,000 in stolen goods, although the arrest report indicates that it doesn't reach the $100,000 mark. In addition, this document details the specific firearm charges that he faces.

Furthermore, authorities took custody of Lil Zay Osama for possessing a loaded machine gun on his person and in the passenger compartment of his vehicle. Not only that, but the report also suggests that he modified the gun in some way that left a defaced serial number. It's unclear what the "Ain't On S**t" rapper's status or condition is, as well as whether he'd be able to bond or bail out. Surely within the coming days and weeks, we should get new updates on this case and what other implications it could yield for him.

Back in October of last year, Lil Zay Osama spoke on another arrest he faced and the circumstances behind his escape of it. "I'm On A 1Million Dollar Bail Rn," he wrote on Instagram. "Ima Beat This Up Like Rocky Thanks to my lawyer @dawnmflorio [heart emoji] We Locked In 5L. It’s cr*zy i thought people would say free me hoping i do better and wish the best. Yall really in the comments and on blogs saying 20 and 30 plus ima get and yall hope i get time im dum and etc. Don’t believe everything u hear i been out here i know how to move dont believe everything u hear."

Meanwhile, these issues even prompted the 26-year-old to call for help from other famous rap figures. Perhaps he will do the same this time around and expose his situation publicly in more elaborate ways. Hopefully this is the last arrest, and one that marks the end of his legal troubles. For more news and updates on Lil Zay Osama, stay posted on HNHH.

