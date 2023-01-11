While details remain scarce, new reports state Lil Zay Osama has been arrested in his hometown. Information about the Chicago rapper’s alleged arrest first circulated following Tom Ahern’s tweets. The Deputy Director of News Affair and Communications for the Chicago Police Department shared several images of firearms seized during an investigation.

“Illinois State Police @ChicagoIsp identified a stolen vehicle with multiple occupants who fled into a building,” Ahern stated. “ISP has a person of interest in custody at this time. Firearms were recovered. Investigation continues.”

Illinois State Police @ChicagoIsp identified a stolen vehicle with multiple occupants who fled into a building. ISP has a person of interest in custody at this time. Firearms were recovered. Investigation continues — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) January 10, 2023

Ahern further added, “[Three] of 4 offenders have been taken into custody. 6 firearms were recovered. @Area3Detectives are investigating.”

Later, a Chicago PD Scanner account added more context, alleging that Osama was one of the people detained.

“One of the offenders in custody is reportedly Chicago rapper Isaiah Dukes, better known as Lil Zay Osama,” the tweet read. “He has a net worth of approx $600k. Dukes is a member of Bad Side Cali 6300 gang, a mix of Black P Stones, Gangster Disciples & Black Disciples.

It also shared, “He signed to Warner Records.”

One of the offenders in custody is reportedly Chicago rapper Isaiah Dukes, better known as Lil Zay Osama. He has a net worth of approx $600k



Dukes is a member of Bad Side Cali 6300 gang, a mix of Black P Stones, Gangster Disciples & Black Disciples.



He signed to Warner Records. https://t.co/Dxut9h57RZ — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) January 11, 2023

In September 2022, Lil Zay Osama was arrested in New York after reportedly leaving a firearm in an Uber. The rapper was on Livestream when it occurred, and later, he called on Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian to help him with his case.

Additionally, Osama reportedly posted $350K bail and was released. He has not yet confirmed or denied reports of this most recent arrest.