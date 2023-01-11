Lil Zay Osama Reportedly Arrested, Firearms Seized
He was allegedly one of several people detained during an investigation into a stolen vehicle.
While details remain scarce, new reports state Lil Zay Osama has been arrested in his hometown. Information about the Chicago rapper’s alleged arrest first circulated following Tom Ahern’s tweets. The Deputy Director of News Affair and Communications for the Chicago Police Department shared several images of firearms seized during an investigation.
“Illinois State Police @ChicagoIsp identified a stolen vehicle with multiple occupants who fled into a building,” Ahern stated. “ISP has a person of interest in custody at this time. Firearms were recovered. Investigation continues.”
Read More: Lil Zay Osama Calls For Help From Jay-Z & Kim Kardashian After Arrest
Ahern further added, “[Three] of 4 offenders have been taken into custody. 6 firearms were recovered. @Area3Detectives are investigating.”
Later, a Chicago PD Scanner account added more context, alleging that Osama was one of the people detained.
“One of the offenders in custody is reportedly Chicago rapper Isaiah Dukes, better known as Lil Zay Osama,” the tweet read. “He has a net worth of approx $600k. Dukes is a member of Bad Side Cali 6300 gang, a mix of Black P Stones, Gangster Disciples & Black Disciples.
It also shared, “He signed to Warner Records.”
Read More: Lil Zay Osama Arrested After Leaving Gun In An Uber: Report
In September 2022, Lil Zay Osama was arrested in New York after reportedly leaving a firearm in an Uber. The rapper was on Livestream when it occurred, and later, he called on Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian to help him with his case.
Additionally, Osama reportedly posted $350K bail and was released. He has not yet confirmed or denied reports of this most recent arrest.