- MusicRuss' House Robbed: Loses Guns, Purses & His Girlfriend's Mercedes-BenzThe rapper called local authorities when he noticed unidentified men breaking into his home on his security cameras.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipLil Zay Osama Reportedly Arrested, Firearms SeizedHe was allegedly one of several people detained during an investigation into a stolen vehicle.By Erika Marie
- MusicTwista Promotes Gun Education, Hopes It Will Prevent ViolenceThe Rap icon and firearm trainer hosts The Gun Camp where he educates people on gun use and safety.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJayDaYoungan Granted Probation On Firearm Charges After Being In Jail For Seven MonthsLuckily, the Bogalusa rapper's fate was not as bad as it could have been.By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimePooh Shiesty Denied Bond, Will Stay In Prison Through SentencingPooh Shiesty was denied bond in his ongoing firearms case.By Cole Blake
- GossipFetty Wap Allegedly Charged With Dealing Heroin & Fentanyl, Using Firearms: Arrest UpdateFetty Wap and five others were arrested prior to his Rolling Loud set.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeNBA YoungBoy's Federal Warrant Was Connected To September Arrest: ReportSix months ago, YoungBoy was taken into custody & authorities reportedly found drugs, guns, and cash.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJuicy J Keeps Three Guns On Him "At All Time," Won't Hesitate To Defend HimselfJuicy J explained why he stays strapped and shared that he doesn't fear jail.By Erika Marie
- RandomWalmart Removes Guns From Sales Floor While Protests ContinueWalmart announced that they will still sell firearms, but while the protests are continuing across the country, they don't want to risk rioters breaking in to steal weapons.By Erika Marie
- MusicJuice WRLD Autopsy Results Inconclusive, More Studies To Be DoneThe wait for answers continues. By Noah C
- Pop CultureAaron Carter Sold All Of His Firearms Following Restraining OrderHe doesn't want anything to do with his family.By Erika Marie
- RandomTexas To Allow Firearms On School Grounds & In ChurchesTexas lawmakers roll back gun control.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's "Attackers" Had Gun & Ammo Seized During Raid: ReportThe Osundairo brothers were found with a GunVault containing a cache of firearms and ammo.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Served With Lawsuit While Behind BarsA concert promoter says that the rapper owes him money.By Erika Marie