Pooh Shiesty Reacts With Jubilation After Being Released Early From Federal Prison

BY Alexander Cole
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Pooh Shiesty had previously been convicted of firearms and drug trafficking charges. Last night, he was released from prison early.

Back in 2020 and 2021, there were few artists as captivating as Pooh Shiesty. The Memphis native was dominating the rap scene, and it was becoming clear that he was a star in the making. Unfortunately, his quick rise to fame also came with a similarly fast downfall.

In 2022, Shiesty would plead guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. This all stemmed from an October, 2020 incident in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office "members of [Pooh Shiesty's] group brandished firearms and assaulted two victims. Following the assault, the group departed the scene with the victims’ marijuana, codeine, and sneakers."

Federal charges can come with some stiff penalties. Thankfully for the rapper, however, he didn't have to serve the entirety of the sentence. Last night, fans were absolutely stunned on social media as it was revealed that Pooh Shiesty was home. Videos started to flood social media, and the audience was absolutely ecstatic to be home.

How Long Was Pooh Shiesty's Sentence?

The original sentence was for five years and three months. This makes for a total of 63 months. Had he served the entire term, he would have been home next year instead.

There were even more videos making their way to social media. Below, you can see the artist and his friends celebrating in someone's backyard. For Shiesty and his family, this is a huge moment, and one that he won't soon forget.

One has to wonder whether or not this means we are going to get new Pooh Shiesty music soon. It's not uncommon for an artist to be released from prison and flood the market with music. Or perhaps, a first day out freestyle could be in order. Whatever the case may be, fans will be hearing from the Memphis artist soon enough.

