Pooh Shiesty linked up with his long-term collaborator, Big30, on his first day after getting out of prison on Monday. In a video of their reunion circulating on social media, the two share an emotional embrace.

When No Jumper shared the clip on Instagram, fans celebrated the meet-up in the comments section. "Big30 real af, he kept his name relevant on his songs," one user wrote. Another added: "You can tell 30 did right while he was knocked." One more commented: "Real love salute 30 brah and Pooh we finna get you back to number one. Drop all the music we gone run y'all streams up through there."

Pooh Shiesty and Big30 have worked together a number of times over the years, including on "Allegations" and "Neighbors," among other songs. Gucci Mane, K Carbon, and more artists reacted to Shiesty's release from prison on social media as well.

Why Was Pooh Shiesty In Jail?

Pooh Shiesty pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking back in 2022. In turn, he spent three years in prison. The charge stemmed from a shooting incident that occurred the year before in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. He originally faced up to 20 years in federal prison, but the plea deal helped him land a sentence that expected him to be released in April 2026.

On Monday, he secured an early release and was transferred to a halfway house. He's already been making tons of headlines since getting out. For starters, he went viral online for commenting "I love you" on one of Cardi B's Instagram posts. In the post, Cardi shared a video of herself rapping along to her song, "Check Please," off of her new album, Am I The Drama? Cardi and her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, are currently expecting their first child together.