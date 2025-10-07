Pooh Shiesty Has An Emotional Reunion With Big30 After Getting Out Of Jail

BY Cole Blake 573 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Pooh Shiesty pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking back in 2022.

Pooh Shiesty linked up with his long-term collaborator, Big30, on his first day after getting out of prison on Monday. In a video of their reunion circulating on social media, the two share an emotional embrace.

When No Jumper shared the clip on Instagram, fans celebrated the meet-up in the comments section. "Big30 real af, he kept his name relevant on his songs," one user wrote. Another added: "You can tell 30 did right while he was knocked." One more commented: "Real love salute 30 brah and Pooh we finna get you back to number one. Drop all the music we gone run y'all streams up through there."

Pooh Shiesty and Big30 have worked together a number of times over the years, including on "Allegations" and "Neighbors," among other songs. Gucci Mane, K Carbon, and more artists reacted to Shiesty's release from prison on social media as well.

Read More: Pooh Shiesty Shoots His Shot At Cardi B Just Hours After Getting Out Of Prison

Why Was Pooh Shiesty In Jail?

Pooh Shiesty pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking back in 2022. In turn, he spent three years in prison. The charge stemmed from a shooting incident that occurred the year before in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. He originally faced up to 20 years in federal prison, but the plea deal helped him land a sentence that expected him to be released in April 2026.

On Monday, he secured an early release and was transferred to a halfway house. He's already been making tons of headlines since getting out. For starters, he went viral online for commenting "I love you" on one of Cardi B's Instagram posts. In the post, Cardi shared a video of herself rapping along to her song, "Check Please," off of her new album, Am I The Drama? Cardi and her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, are currently expecting their first child together.

Read More: Pooh Shiesty Reacts With Jubilation After Being Released Early From Federal Prison

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Parking Lot Concert Series Presents: Gucci Mane &amp; The New 1017 Music Pooh Shiesty Shoots His Shot At Cardi B Just Hours After Getting Out Of Prison 3.8K
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest Music Pooh Shiesty Issues Brief Message From Prison 17.6K
Pooh Shiesty (4) Music Why Did Pooh Shiesty Go To Jail? 293
Gucci Mane Pooh Shiesty Release Hip Hop News Music Gucci Mane Breaks His Silence On Pooh Shiesty’s Early Prison Release 3.6K
Comments 0