Pooh Shiesty pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking back in 2022.

Pooh Shiesty is already making headlines after securing an early release from prison on Monday. Within 24 hours of his newfound freedom, he commented "I love you" on one of Cardi B's Instagram posts. In the post, Cardi shared a video of herself rapping along to her song, "Check Please," off of her new album, Am I The Drama?

Despite the move, Cardi B is currently in a relationship with New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs. The two have been together for several months. Back in September, she confirmed that the two are expecting their first child together.

“Yes, I am [pregnant],” she said during an appearance on CBS Mornings. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs … I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby. And, me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

When Live Bitez shared Pooh Shiesty's comment on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions to the antics. "If she wasn’t with her new man he definitely would had a chance," one user wrote. Another countered: "Cardi don’t want no more rappers to break her heart and right now ain’t no richer version of Stefon out now.."

Why Was Pooh Shiesty In Jail?

As for Pooh Shiesty, he previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking back in 2022. The charge stemmed from a shooting incident that occurred the year before in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

While he was originally set to remain behind bars until April 2026, he secured an early release and was transferred to a halfway house on Monday. Back in August, he issued a passionate appreciation post for his longtime supporters.

"Aye mane say mane that’s how you walk that lil t down," he wrote at the time. "S/O to all the ones who counted me down and not out. The support and love i received on this roller-coaster is unmatched. S/O to all the good men i stomped the yard with like chris brown. S/O to the other selected few rappers who name hold weight in these fed walls. Dear streets , use me as a example of what 'keeping it solid and standing on wax' look like. now nobody can fool you or tell you different, Ain never going , Ain never went! i stamp it! im rich as i ever been lit as i ever been! IF YOUN FEEL ME k1ll ME ! #TheBiggestGetBack."

