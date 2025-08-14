Pooh Shiesty Shares Message For His Supporters From Behind Bars

Parking Lot Concert Series Presents: Gucci Mane &amp; The New 1017
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane &amp; The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Pooh Shiesty has been behind bars since his initial arrest in 2022 after pleading guilty to a firearm conspiracy charge.

Pooh Shiesty shared a message for those who have supported him over the years as he remains in prison for his alleged involvement in two shootings from October 2020 and June 2021. He's been behind bars since his initial arrest in 2022.

On Thursday, he posted a series of pictures of himself on Instagram. "Aye mane say mane that’s how you walk that lil t down," he wrote in the caption, before adding, "S/O to all the ones who counted me down and not out, the support and love i received on this roller-coaster is unmatched, S/O to all the good men i stomped the yard with like chris brown. S/O to the other selected few rappers who name hold weight in these fed walls. Dear streets , use me as a example of what 'keeping it solid and standing on wax' look like. now nobody can fool you or tell you different, Ain never going , Ain never went! i stamp it! im rich as i ever been lit as i ever been! IF YOUN FEEL ME k1ll ME ! #TheBiggestGetBack."

Fans shared plenty of supportive messages in the comments section. "Young bull just missed out on years of his life all in the name of keeping it real. God bless you kid," one user wrote. Another added: "Nah Fr Free The Real Keep The Rest."

When Is Pooh Shiesty Getting Released?

Authorities originally arrested Pooh Shiesty back in 2022 with an indictment that included federal charges of conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of violent crime and Hobbs Act robbery conspiracy as well as discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

He pled guilty to a firearm conspiracy charge, and with time served, is expected to get out of prison next year. According to iHeart, the Bureau of Prisons lists his release date as April 25, 2026.

