Free Pooh Shiesty! DJ Akademiks Claims The Rapper Is Out Of Prison & In Halfway House

2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Pooh Shiesty entered a five year prison sentence in 2022 with one of the year's biggest rap album in Shiesty Season.

DJ Akademiks has fueled speculation that rapper Pooh Shiesty may have been moved to a halfway house. His claims have sparked widespread interest among fans eager for updates on the Memphis artist’s legal status. Pooh Shiesty, who rose to fame with his hit "Back in Blood" featuring Lil Durk, has been serving a federal sentence on firearms charges. In April 2022, he was sentenced to 63 months in prison. Factoring in time served and potential sentence reductions, his expected release date was projected for mid-2027.

The rumors of his transfer suggest a possible early release or a transition into a reentry program designed to ease inmates back into society. Halfway houses provide structured environments that promote employment, personal development, and reintegration. Typically, placement in one signals the final phase of a prison sentence. Despite the growing speculation, there is no official confirmation that Pooh Shiesty has entered a halfway house. DJ Akademiks has been the primary source of these claims, but without verification from legal authorities or federal records, the information remains unverified.

Is Pooh Shiesty Out?

Even behind bars, Pooh Shiesty has maintained a presence in the music world. Reports suggest he has kept in touch with fellow artists, reinforcing his ongoing influence despite incarceration. His legal troubles may have paused his career, but they have not erased his impact on hip-hop. Shiesty signed with Gucci Mane's New 1017 in 2020. Shiesty Season debut at number-one on the Billboard Hip-Hop charts in 2021. The debut album's success spawn a deluxe album, Shiesty Season: Certified, that included guest appearances by Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage.

For now, questions about Pooh Shiesty's status remain unanswered. While Akademiks' claims have ignited discussion, the lack of official confirmation leaves fans waiting for credible updates. Many hope he will soon return to the music industry, ready to reclaim his place in the rap scene.

