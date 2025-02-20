Young Thug Calls For Pooh Shiesty To Be Released From Prison

BY Caroline Fisher 44 Views
Dinner Celebrating Young Thugs's Album "Punk"
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 25: Young Thug attends a dinner celebrating his album "Punk" on October 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Young Thug knows how it feels.

Young Thug has dealt with his fair share of legal issues in recent months. Back in October, he was finally released from prison after two years behind bars and a highly publicized RICO trial. He's now serving 15 years of probation, and must abide by various release conditions. He appears to be making the most of his newfound freedom, however, reuniting with friends and loved ones and getting back in the studio.

Recently, Young Thug even hopped on X to advocate for another artist dealing with legal woes, Pooh Shiesty. He took the opportunity to call for the Memphis rapper's release in a simple tweet. "Free poohshiesty," he wrote. Fans are out in full force in his replies co-signing his message. Some are also suggesting that Young Thug connect him with his lawyer Brian Steel, who's been receiving a great deal of praise for his work on the YSL RICO case.

Why Is Pooh Shiesty In Jail?

As for Pooh Shiesty, he's been incarcerated since 2021. In 2022, he was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison on charges related to a 2020 shooting. Prosecutors accuse him and two others of driving to a hotel to purchase marijuana and sneakers, but allegedly shooting the sellers once they arrived. Both victims survived, according to Billboard. Pooh Shiesty was indicted on four counts related to the incident including conspiracy to possess a firearm, discharging a firearm, and two counts of robbery in violation of the federal Hobbs Act.

He later took a plea deal, pleading guilty to one charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. Pooh Shiesty got credit for the year he'd already served. He could also get out sooner if he gets credit for good behavior. For now, it remains unclear exactly what prompted Young Thug to call for Pooh Shiesty's freedom on social media.

