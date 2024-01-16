Pooh Shiesty Walks Back Apparent Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Diss

Pooh Shiesty has clarified that he didn't intend to diss Young Thug with his recent comments on Mariah The Scientist. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, he called out Akademiks for his framing of the post.

“I’ll never diss my n***a or wish jail on nun other than snitches and chomos that damn girl ain’t report me she said some real sh*t so that ain’t for ha so the Sh*t dead quit the clout,” Pooh Shiesty wrote in an Instagram comment. "@akademiks Cuh stop being so damn dumb and you know damn well youn wanna get on a n***a bad side.”

In his original post, Shiesty responded to a clip of Mariah discussing her relationship with Thug. She explained that they're bond has "definitely" gotten stronger and that they talk every day. He wrote: “Sh*t simple hoe, it get all bad in that pen it ain’t promised we talk every day mf locked down 6 months straight, move around if this ain’t for you this what come with it!” Later, he shared a screenshot of a message he received from Instagram, in which the platform claimed he “threatened or harassed others, or targeted them with content or messages that shame or disrespect them.” He responded: “Sensitive black feet dic eating ass hoes mane f*ck out my dm f*ck you and yo n***a in jail hope they run his ass up, f*ck everybody I’m otw back,” he wrote.

Thug is currently on trial for the ongoing YSL RICO case. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pooh Shiesty as well as Young Thug's trial on HotNewHipHop.

