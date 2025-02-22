Young Thug Demands That The State Return His Luxury Items They Seized During YSL Raid

Authorities reportedly took $149K in cash, cars, jewelry, and other luxury items from Young Thug during the raid that arrested him years ago.

Young Thug was released from prison amid the YSL RICO trial a few months ago, and now wants to get all his affairs in order. Per WSB-TV 2 Atlanta, his lawyers want the state to return various items to him that they seized during the May 2022 raids that led to his arrest. These include $149,426 in cash, guns, jewelry, two Mercedes Benz AMG GTs, a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, and a 2022 Porsche 911. According to the judge's staff, the court canceled a civil hearing on this matter scheduled for Friday (February 21). Beyond that, no further details emerged concerning this debacle, so we will have to wait for more updates.

What's more is that Young Thug is also calling for other rappers' freedoms now that he's out of the slammer. "Free Pooh Shiesty," he simply tweeted earlier this week. The Atlanta rapper has a lot to be thankful for, especially after revisions to his plea deal and his fans' support. Now, he wants to extend that to other MCs going through legal struggles, even if they might be completely different to his own prior circumstances.

Young Thug Probation Conditions
Entertainment: 61st Annual Grammy Awards
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; YOung Thug performs with Camila Cabello during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Young Thug also faced more challenges amid his probation, although some of them came from pretty unexpected corners. For example, Adin Ross recently replied to his Twitter musings on wanting to drink lean with an offer for some Activis. For those unaware, part of the conditions of Thugger's probation is that he can't take drugs that a doctor hasn't prescribed him. He must take drug tests at random and allow parole officers to search his home whenever they see fit. But at the end of the day, social media is a tempting game.

Of course, hopefully Young Thug doesn't indulge and he stays out of any sort of trouble while on probation. In the meantime, he can continue to work on his relationship with Mariah The Scientist, who faced some drama in recent weeks that fans want hard answers to. Then again, we can't pry personal life details out of our stars whenever we feel like it. So let's be respectful and wait for more updates on these seized items and other post-release developments.

