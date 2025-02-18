Adin Ross Tempts Young Thug With Lean Despite Rapper's Probation

Young Thug's release was considered a major W for hip hop. The rapper was able to sidestep years in prison over RICO charges, and has been able to resume his career. His release, however, was predicated on several strict conditions. The rapper would not be allowed in his native Atlanta for a period of time, nor would be allowed to consume drugs. Well, Young Thug flirted with the idea of breaking the latter during a social media exchange with streamer Adin Ross on Monday.

Thugger admitted he wanted to indulge in some lean. "Calypso right now n**ga I need some drank," he tweeted. "Bayswag." It didn't take long for Adin Ross to reply with a dangerous offer. The streamer said he'd kicked the habit, and had lean available. "Yo Slime hit my phone," Ross asserted. "I got activis wock for you. I kicked the cup it's all yours." Young Thug did not respond via Twitter, but fans took to social to make their concerns known. Many worried the rapper would pick up a drug habit, which would squander the second chance he's been given.

What Are Young Thug's Parole Restrictions?

Associated Press confirmed Young Thug cannot use drugs other than those prescribed to him during his probation. Furthermore, Thugger must submit to random drug tests and allow P.O.'s to conduct a search of his home whenever they deem necessary. If he does not meet these terms, his parole will be revoked and he will be locked up. The rapper's exchange with Adin Ross is a far cry from the man who stood in a courtroom and vowed to be different. "I’ve learned from my mistakes," he said before his sentencing. "I come from nothing and I’ve made something and I didn’t take full advantage of it. I’m sorry."

Young Thug's health has also been jeopardized by drug use in the past. The rapper told fans that he nearly died during a virtual concert in 2020. "I left the hospital, went to another hospital, they was like, 'Man, you got liver and kidney failure,'" he recalled. "You supposed to be dead. Basically, you’ve been dead.' I’ve been killed before." Thugger concluded his statement by urging fans to avoid the mistakes he's made. "Drugs aren’t good," he explained. "Don’t do drugs." Hopefully Thug heeds his own advice.