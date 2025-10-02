Young Thug Makes Wild "GOAT" Cases For Kanye West & NBA YoungBoy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 68 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug GOAT Arguments Kanye West NBA YoungBoy Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2017; London, England, UK; Jeffery Lamar Williams aka "Young Thug" in concert at The O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Isaac/Rex Shutterstock/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug recently pulled up to Adin Ross' stream to talk about his new album "UY SCUTI" and many tantalizing hip-hop narratives.

Young Thug recently revealed his Atlanta hip-hop Mount Rushmore, but that wasn't the only musical take he had to offer on Adin Ross' stream recently. As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he also answered questions from the streamer about Kanye West and NBA YoungBoy, and he had nothing but praise to share.

For those unaware, Ye is in Thugger's top five of all time, whereas he is a more recent admirer of YB and his impact on contemporary rap music. When Ross asked about both artists individually, he used the term "GOAT" in both of his responses.

"[Kanye] the GOAT," Young Thug remarked about Kanye West. "To me, the GOAT of all GOATs. He's misunderstood. That's literally him." Adin agreed, and then asked about the Baton Rouge lyricst. "Top? GOAT. The Michael Jackson of the new school," the ATL spitter said about YoungBoy. "He's Michael of the new school. He need to drop some music right now. YB: live, aye, live, y'all need to tell YB to drop the music, man. Drop the music right now, man." He did just drop MASA, man...

Read More: Why ILoveMakonnen Won’t Glorify Drugs After Losing Lil Peep & Juice WRLD

Young Thug NBA YoungBoy Collabs

Jokes aside, Young Thug's admiration towards NBA YoungBoy is a narrative that already came up. He asked the Never Broke Again boss to hit him up back in July, which sparked a lot of fervor for a potential collaboration. While that hasn't manifested at press time, who's to say they can't drop some new material together soon?

Also, we know that Kanye West's respect for Young Thug runs deep, even amid his torching of industry bridges in hip-hop and beyond. He said that Thug has never switched up on him and showed him love when he praised Drake over Kendrick Lamar.

Elsewhere, the UY SCUTI star listed Big Sean, Wale, Lil Wayne, and Tupac Shakur among his other favorite hip-hop artists on his ranking. We will see if YB or Ye respond to this praise, maybe with a social media shoutout or a new collaboration. Either way, we're sure folks will still have a lot of questions for Thugger about his thoughts on a lot of MCs.

Read More: Young Thug Credits Kanye West & Kim Kardashian For Blowing His Career Up

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Young Thug NBA YoungBoy Collab Rumors Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Asks NBA YoungBoy To Hit Him Up, Sparking Collab Rumors 2.3K
Young Thug Top 5 Rappers Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Raises Eyebrows With Controversial Top 5 Rappers List 187
Young Thug Best Album Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Ignites Debate By Revealing His Best Album 295
Young Thug leaked phone calls jail Music A Comprehensive Guide To Young Thug's Leaked Jail Calls 12.7K
Comments 0