Young Thug Makes Wild "GOAT" Cases For Kanye West & NBA YoungBoy

Young Thug recently revealed his Atlanta hip-hop Mount Rushmore, but that wasn't the only musical take he had to offer on Adin Ross' stream recently. As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he also answered questions from the streamer about Kanye West and NBA YoungBoy, and he had nothing but praise to share.

For those unaware, Ye is in Thugger's top five of all time, whereas he is a more recent admirer of YB and his impact on contemporary rap music. When Ross asked about both artists individually, he used the term "GOAT" in both of his responses.

"[Kanye] the GOAT," Young Thug remarked about Kanye West. "To me, the GOAT of all GOATs. He's misunderstood. That's literally him." Adin agreed, and then asked about the Baton Rouge lyricst. "Top? GOAT. The Michael Jackson of the new school," the ATL spitter said about YoungBoy. "He's Michael of the new school. He need to drop some music right now. YB: live, aye, live, y'all need to tell YB to drop the music, man. Drop the music right now, man." He did just drop MASA, man...

Young Thug NBA YoungBoy Collabs

Jokes aside, Young Thug's admiration towards NBA YoungBoy is a narrative that already came up. He asked the Never Broke Again boss to hit him up back in July, which sparked a lot of fervor for a potential collaboration. While that hasn't manifested at press time, who's to say they can't drop some new material together soon?

Also, we know that Kanye West's respect for Young Thug runs deep, even amid his torching of industry bridges in hip-hop and beyond. He said that Thug has never switched up on him and showed him love when he praised Drake over Kendrick Lamar.