Young Thug Raises Eyebrows With Controversial Top 5 Rappers List

BY Caroline Fisher 206 Views
Young Thug Top 5 Rappers Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 25: Young Thug attends a dinner celebrating his album "Punk" on October 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Young Thug recently teamed up with Adin Ross for a stream, where he discussed everything from his love life to rap beef.

Young Thug has been making plenty of headlines lately, largely due to his new album, UY Scuti. For the long-awaited LP, he recruited the likes of Future, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Cardi B, and more. While not all reviews of the project have been positive, many agree that it's a solid offering from the YSL founder.

New music hasn't been the only thing keeping him busy these days, however. Recently, he also joined Adin Ross for a livestream, where he discussed everything from his love life to rap beef. He even revealed some of his own favorite rappers of all time, raising eyebrows in the process.

2Pac, Drake… Wale. It’s a tie between Wale and Big Sean, so I’ma combine them into one. Kanye West and… Lil Wayne,” he listed, as captured by Kurrco. As expected, social media users have plenty to say about his picks, and are sharing their thoughts on X.

"Tupac was the only right answer he gave. No Jay z no Kendrick no Nas," one user argues. "Ain’t no way my goat just said big Sean," someone else writes. A different commenter claims, "wale/big sean over future is crazyyy," while another calls this a "GOAT list."

Young Thug Adin Ross Stream

This isn't the only debate Young Thug sparked during the livestream either. At one point, he and the internet personality also ranked all of his own projects. This prompted him to reveal that So Much Fun is his personal favorite, though not all of his fans can say the same thing.

"It was just the biggest album for me. I just felt like I had achieved the world, and I didn't feel that way about no other album," he explained. "I felt like So Much Fun was just like, so f*cking fun. [...] That was the best time. That was a time to be alive for sure."

Young Thug also went on to reveal what his personal favorite song is out of everything he's released. According to him, it's "Family Don't Matter" from 2017's Beautiful Thugger Girls.

