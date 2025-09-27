Young Thug Raises Eyebrows After Saying Rap Beefs Are Why He Can't Recreate A "So Much Fun" Moment

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Young Thug says he spends most of his time trying to bring rappers back together that "shouldn't be divided."

Young Thug has been making a lot of questionable remarks and moves during this UY SCUTI era. Most recently, he's been catching heat for his "whiteface" cover art, as well as the number of hard R's he dropped on "Ninja."

He explained (but also didn't) the reason for this on a stream with Adin Ross. "I was thinking just, like, you know... I don't know, man. Just, all of my opps are n*****s. You f*cking n****rs. You call all of your opps n*****s. All your boys with multiple b*tches, you call all your b*tches n*****s."

Of course, there's also the slew of leaked jail calls in which he talks down on several rappers. It was a shocking thing to watch unfold, especially with him dissing his closest collaborators. Future, Drake, Migos, and Gucci Mane were among them.

It speaks to a larger phenomenon going on in rap right now, which is the reintroduction of heated rap beefs. They have been at the forefront of the genre for the last two years or so, with Drake and Kendrick Lamar's being the biggest example.

But even though Thugger has indeed contributed to this trend (despite the calls being from a couple of years ago) he seems to not think so.

Young Thug UY SCUTI

That's what fans are pointing out thanks to this clip from his interview on The Pivot podcast. Thug expressed how he feels he can't recreate an album like his 2019 release So Much Fun. For him, that was one of the best years of his life/career.

"I was just happy as a motherf*cker. I had everybody... my girl, my kids, my friends, all my rap buddies. Like it was just lit, we lit. Everybody was friends."

However, "Now, everybody in the rap community beefing with each other and everything is just different. I can't even have that kind of fun no more because a lot of the rap n****s that are your friends are beefing."

Thug then goes onto say that he's spending most of his days trying to make those feuding friendly again. Overall, he feels like the "comfortability" of it all has just vanished.

As you could imagine, the internet wonders if Thug's hearing the words coming out of his mouth. "He apart of the problem," one user under Kurrco's repost says. "He’s right but him gossiping the whole time u was locked up doesn’t help either bra," says another.

We will see if this puts a damper on UY SCUTI's success going forward. The project, which released on Friday, September 26, does in fact feature a lot of his So Much Fun collaborators. Travis Scott, Future, Lil Baby are ones that appear. Cardi B, Mariah the Scientist, Sexyy Red, and Ken Carson also fill out the roster.

