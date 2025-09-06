Young Thug Unleashes On Future With More Brutal Blows In Extended Leaked Jail Call

BY Zachary Horvath 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Meadows Music &amp; Arts Festival - Day 2
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: Young Thug (L) and Future perform onstage during Day 2 at The Meadows Music &amp; Arts Festival at Citi Field on September 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Meadows Music &amp; Arts Festival)
The leaked Young Thug jail calls are getting more and more crippling as he continues to disparage Future in this lengthy clip.

It's wild to think that in 2025 we have a handful collaborations in some form between Young Thug and Future. There's the Lil Baby meetup on "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber" from WHAM from January. Then, we have the lead single from UY SCUTI in "Money On Money."

But the reason why this is all so shocking now is because of this recent flurry of leaked audio clips of Young Thug tearing Future apart. It remains unknown if the close friends have made amends since the former's stint in jail. But if they haven't, the Pluto must be feeling pretty blindsided right now.

It's already getting worse as an 11-minute chat has some truly crippling insults for his SUPER SLIMEY costar. In it, per Hip Hop All Day and Kurrco, Young Thug slams him after declining to put on a "Free Thug" show during his YSL trial.

The label boss alleges that Future told him that he didn't feel comfortable doing it because he didn't want to take away the spotlight from him. But Young Thug didn't react well to that answer. "He said, 'I ain’t want to do the show ’cause I ain’t want to feel like I was stealing your shine.' What the hell are you talking about?"

Read More: Ranking Nike’s 10 Best Basketball Signature Sneakers

Young Thug Future Call

He says afterwards that he feels he just didn't want to do it. Moreover, if it were the other way around, Young Thug would do it without hesitation. Later into the call, the hitmaker calls him out for essentially being two-faced.

"Me and him ain’t been tight in a minute, he do lame stuff. He call me to the studio asking how to start his song. But when girls in the room, he act like he don’t hear me — I don't know what image you trying to get off, but you're an idiot. Everything you know I done taught you."

Thug even goes as far as to call him the R-word "to certain things, he don’t know nothing but music […] n****s fake as hell." At another point he says Future isn't as big as special as he thinks he is. "You biting and you ain’t real — a buster all the way around."

This set of harsh comments surfaces after Young Thug critiqued his lack of parenting skills. "Pluto is like you pushin' the P. B*tches want to have your kid and sh*t too, but you still gotta be 100% locked in with the kids. You're like 100% locked in with the b*tches. That's the wrong way to go."

Read More: Ranking The Best New And Upcoming Air Jordan 4 Releases

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 8.3K
Drake &amp; Future Summer Sixteen Concert After-Party Music Young Thug Goes In On Future For His Lack Of Parenting In Crushing Leaked Call 3.9K
US-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-ASTROWORLD Music Young Thug Accuses Drake Of Dismissing Metro Boomin’s Mom’s Passing In Leaked Call 2.4K
Young Thug Rant Drake Out Of Prison Jail Leak Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Rants About Drake Not Getting Him Out Of Prison In Bombshell Jail Leak 3.1K
Comments 0