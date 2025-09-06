It's wild to think that in 2025 we have a handful collaborations in some form between Young Thug and Future. There's the Lil Baby meetup on "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber" from WHAM from January. Then, we have the lead single from UY SCUTI in "Money On Money."

But the reason why this is all so shocking now is because of this recent flurry of leaked audio clips of Young Thug tearing Future apart. It remains unknown if the close friends have made amends since the former's stint in jail. But if they haven't, the Pluto must be feeling pretty blindsided right now.

It's already getting worse as an 11-minute chat has some truly crippling insults for his SUPER SLIMEY costar. In it, per Hip Hop All Day and Kurrco, Young Thug slams him after declining to put on a "Free Thug" show during his YSL trial.

The label boss alleges that Future told him that he didn't feel comfortable doing it because he didn't want to take away the spotlight from him. But Young Thug didn't react well to that answer. "He said, 'I ain’t want to do the show ’cause I ain’t want to feel like I was stealing your shine.' What the hell are you talking about?"

Young Thug Future Call

He says afterwards that he feels he just didn't want to do it. Moreover, if it were the other way around, Young Thug would do it without hesitation. Later into the call, the hitmaker calls him out for essentially being two-faced.

"Me and him ain’t been tight in a minute, he do lame stuff. He call me to the studio asking how to start his song. But when girls in the room, he act like he don’t hear me — I don't know what image you trying to get off, but you're an idiot. Everything you know I done taught you."

Thug even goes as far as to call him the R-word "to certain things, he don’t know nothing but music […] n****s fake as hell." At another point he says Future isn't as big as special as he thinks he is. "You biting and you ain’t real — a buster all the way around."

This set of harsh comments surfaces after Young Thug critiqued his lack of parenting skills. "Pluto is like you pushin' the P. B*tches want to have your kid and sh*t too, but you still gotta be 100% locked in with the kids. You're like 100% locked in with the b*tches. That's the wrong way to go."