Young Thug Teases YFN Lucci Collab After Dissing Him In Promotion Of "UY SCUTI"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: YFN Lucci performs onstage during YFN Lucci and Friends Welcome Home concert at State Farm Arena on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Rapper Young Thug attends the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Young Thug and YFN Lucci have had their issues in the past, but it seems they have shoved their differences aside.

Young Thug has made an interesting 180 just days before the release of UY SCUTI. Yesterday evening, the YSL boss posted to his Instagram to promote said album. The image shows him laying down in a bed of some merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies, physical copies, and more.

However, it's the caption that really captured our attention. "F*ck @yfnlucci album UY SCUTI Friday," he wrote. If you didn't know, Thug and Lucci have butted heads numerous times, dating back to about 2017. But it seems things were cooling off between them just days ago.

During his viral interview with Big Bank following the slew of leaked jail calls, Thug said that there's "no temperature with him, man." At the same time, though he did warn Lucci that if he was to lash out again, then things are going to go left.

"Why the f*ck would I want to kill a n**** that I think is like me. You’re a real man to me, bruh. But leave me alone, too, though. Like, stop. Don’t f*ck with me neither because if it have to go a certain way then we got to go a certain way."

So, overall, even though things are on the mend, there's still some slight tension.

When Is Young Thug Dropping UY SCUTI?

Or is there? Per Kurrco another new snippet from Young Thug has surfaced and YFN Lucci is on the track. You can hear the snippet above thanks to HorizonHipHop. It's short but it sounds a more melodic cut, which both artists are known for.

There's an interesting bar from Thug, seemingly referencing his YSL RICO case. "Lucci told me play it safe, you know all of them pigs home."

Going back to that IG post though, Thug's UY SCUTI and YFN's new album, ALREADY LEGEND., both drop this Friday, September 26. Ironically, they were supposed to release them last Friday, September 19. However, Thugger decided to let Cardi B have her moment.

With that being said, we will have to see what project this song lands on.

They may be competing against one another sales wise, but it seems they are back on good enough terms to collaborate and for the first time no less.

