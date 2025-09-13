Young Thug and (potential foe?) YFN Lucci are going to be competing for streams and sales next Friday, September 19. Both prominent Atlanta artists will be dropping their highly awaited records UY SCUTI and ALREADY LEGEND. Wildly enough, they are their first albums since beating their respective RICO cases.

Thugger came home on Halloween 2024, whereas Lucci returned after a four-year stint in January of this year. The former's was thought to be coming out during the spring/summer. However, for whatever reason, things never materialized.

As for YFN Lucci, he's put out a few more teasers than his future opponent for what will be a 21-song effort. His singles total four with "WOULD YOU CARE?" "CAN'T FEEL MY FACE," "ON MY MIND.," and "JAN. 31st (my truth)," being the titles.

As we alluded to earlier, this is going to be an interesting battle to watch as they have had issues for years. But according to XXL, Thug seemingly didn't intend to stomp on Lucci's day. That may be hard to believe for some as leaked jail calls have proven otherwise.

However, he swore to Big Bank during their viral interview last week that he's got no reason to beef with Lucci.

Young Thug "Miss My Dogs"

"Ain’t no temperature with him, man. Bruh, I pray that n**** get everything he deserve. Everything. I told that n**** even in the midst of our beef. I told that n****, Bruh... I was speaking really from the heart. 'I respect everything you do for your mama and your kids. I respect all that... If not, I would have been did something to your a*s," he said.

Thug doubled down adding, "I don’t want no harm. I don’t want to do nothing to you, bruh. You’re a real man to me." However, while that is how he feels, he also made it clear that he won't lash out unless YFN Lucci does. "Why the f*ck would I want to kill a n**** that I think is like me. You’re a real man to me, bruh. But leave me alone, too, though. Like, stop. Don’t f*ck with me neither because if it have to go a certain way then we got to go a certain way."