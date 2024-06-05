Young Thug Trial: Prosecutors Reveal Whether Or Not YFN Lucci Will Testify

Fans continue to wonder which fellow artists will be called to the stand in Young Thug's trial.

Yesterday was the 84th day of Young Thug's ongoing YSL RICO trial and saw the judge question whether or not another famous rapper would be taking the stand. In a clip from the courtroom, he asks the prosecution if YFN Lucci will testify. This prompted her to confirm that he won't. “At this juncture, we do not believe he will be testifying," she explained. Lucci is still on the state's witness list, however, though he previously refused to testify.

“Any party can announce, for example, that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless," his attorney Drew Findling told TMZ in late 2022. "So, to be 100 percent clear, Rayshawn Bennett (YFN Lucci) will not be a witness in the YSL case." He also took to Instagram from prison to double down last year. “Even in a earthquake we wouldnt break n***a know we solid #Free650," he wrote at the time.

Prosecutors "Do Not Believe" YFN Lucci Will Take The Stand

YFN Lucci was first looked at as a potential witness after Young Thug was accused of ordering a hit on him. In 2022, Lucci was stabbed while behind bars, and two YSL affiliates were allegedly behind it. He's not the only fellow artist whose testimony has been up in the air either. Back in April, Lil Wayne was removed from prosecutors' long list of potential witnesses. The following month, they tried to introduce clips of Weezy talking about Young Thug as evidence, but the judge refused to accept them unless Lil Wayne testified.

Fans were also curious whether or not Gunna would be taking the stand, particularly amid "snitching" allegations. The state confirmed in April that he will not be testifying. What do you think of prosecutors confirming that YFN Lucci will not be testifying in Young Thug's ongoing YSL RICO trial? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

