YFN Lucci Receives Co-Sign From Fani Willis As He Continues To Push For Early Release

Fani Willis has been a controversial figure.

A few months ago, YFN Lucci was hit with a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to violating the Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act. Overall, the sentence was split in two, with 10 years of prison and another 10 years of probation. However, over the past few months, Lucci has been looking to have his sentence reduced. His lawyers have been hard at work, and there have seemingly been some inroads made to get him home sooner rather than later.

For instance, District Attorney Fani Willis has come through with a letter of support for Lucci. Given her role in the YSL Trial, this is certainly going to ruffle some feathers. However, the fact remains that Willis is supportive of Lucci getting home early. “The state does not object to the defendant, Rayshawn Bennett being released," Willis wrote. However, she did stipulate that she would only be okay with his release if it meant that he continued to showcase good behavior.

YFN Lucci Seeks A Commuted Sentence

Over on The Shade Room, some took issue with the favoritism, noting that she is going after Thug but is advocating for Lucci. Others noted that celebrities get preferential treatment, but the average person would never get this kind of co-sign. Overall, it is certainly a complicated issue that can be quite polarizing for a variety of reasons. Only time will tell whether or not Lucci gets his sentence commuted. For now, his chances seem to be getting better.