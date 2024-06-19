Marlon Wayans Hilariously Questions Nathan Wade Over Fani Willis Affair

Marlon Wayans held nothing back while speaking with Nathan Wade.

Marlon Wayans sat down for an interview with Nathan Wade for a new episode of The Daily Show and his segment, "Choppin’ It Up With 'Quon." In doing so, he immediately brought up the romantic relationship he had with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. That relationship led to Wade resigning from the case against former President Donald Trump and his alleged interference with Georgia's 2020 election. Trump's team is still trying to get Willis taken off the case.

Wade began by explaining that he doesn't label the romance "an affair," and described Willis as a "respectable mother," and a "brilliant legal mind." After Wade clarified that Willis isn't his boss, Wayans joked that the prosecutor wasn't "He Too'd." When Wayans asked Wade about having his "dick potentially end democracy," he bursted into laughter.

Read More: Marlon Wayans Doubles Down On Pride Month Support Despite Backlash

Fani Willis & Nathan Wade Attend Hearing For Case Against Donald Trump

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 01: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, prosecutor Daysha Young, attorney Andrew Evans, and prosecutor Nathan Wade, listen during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images)

In the comments section on YouTube, fans were loving the interview. "This is one of the most funniest interviews I've ever seen in my entire life….. thank you for making America laugh," one fan commented. Another wrote: "That is hilarious. And the fact that he got the joke and was able to laugh, that really elevates and humanizes him. Great interview." Check out the full discussion below.

Marlon Wayans Sits Down With Nathan Wade