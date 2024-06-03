Marlon Wayans Opens Up About His Sex Life: “I Don’t Need All The Circus Act"

In a recent interview, Marlon Wayans opened up about his personal life to PEOPLE. The comedian and actor, who is 51 years old, claims that he has aged, adventurous sex has lost its attraction. As he explained, “I don’t need all the circus act. I so appreciate simple stuff. Missionary — it’s great. I don’t need to swing from ceilings and twist up nothing, because after we’re done, I can just go right to sleep.” However, Wayans doesn't appear to care about it at all. Furthermore, he added, “I really enjoy being this age. I’m just a lot more focused on the energy I put on a stage. If I got time for anything else, God bless me.”

Between 1992 and 2013, Wayans and Angela Zackery had a romantic relationship that resulted in the birth of two children. He and Brittany Moreland are also parents to another child. Despite never having been married, he said that he is now amenable to it. He explained, “I never wanted to get married. “I didn’t want to get divorced. I don’t know if I was ready for marriage, and now I’m 51, and you get to this part in your life where you’re like, ‘Yeah, I don’t need to go to a club.’" He continued, "I won’t say no, put it that way. If it’s when it’s right, sure. I’m not in a rush. I think sometimes you go through these things to find you, and I know exactly who I am. You just got to find the right fit.”

Marlon Wayans Opens Up About His Sex Life

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Marlon Wayans performs at The Apollo Theater on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Other than his sex life, Marlon Wayans also opened up about his children. Mainly finding out that his eldest child was trans. Marlon says he went on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance, saying “from defiance to acceptance. It took me all of a week, and in that week I grew the most that I ever did in my life. You understand the purpose of kids and the beauty of unconditional love. At the end of the day, in my heart, only thing that matters to me is that my child is happy.” Additionally, he also explained how he uses his comedy to teach lessons as well as make people laugh.