Jordan Peele Taps Marlon Wayans For New Film "Him": What We Know

Jordan Peele, the mastermind behind some of the most influential psychological horror films of the past decade, is back with a new project that promises to be just as groundbreaking. The upcoming film, titled Him, is set in the high-stakes world of football and is slated for a theatrical release on September 19, 2025, per The Hollywood Reporter. Universal Pictures and Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions officially announced the title and release date, building anticipation for what is sure to be another captivating addition to Peele's oeuvre.

A Legendary Team

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: Comedians Marlon Wayans (L) and Jordan Peele attend SiriusXM's Comedy Central Radio at Super Bowl XLVIII Radio Row on January 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Directed by Justin Tipping, Him stars Marlon Wayans as a legendary quarterback who takes a young, promising athlete under his wing. This young athlete, played by Tyriq Withers, travels to the aging quarterback’s isolated compound to train. However, the film's premise sets the stage for a psychological horror narrative that delves into the complexities of fame, power, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Stellar Cast

Him boasts a diverse and talented cast. Alongside Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers, the film features Julia Fox, known for her role in Uncut Gems, and Tim Heidecker, a versatile actor and comedian. The cast also includes comedian Jim Jefferies and hip-hop artists Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, both making their feature film debuts. This eclectic mix of talent promises a dynamic and engaging on-screen ensemble.

Acclaimed Script

The screenplay for Him comes from Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, creators of the sci-fi series Limetown. Their script made it to the prestigious Black List, a collection of the most-liked unproduced screenplays in Hollywood. Moreover, with such a pedigree, the story is expected to be rich, layered, and compelling, fitting perfectly into the psychological horror genre that Peele excels in.

Monkeypaw Productions' Latest Venture

Jordan Peele and his production company, Monkeypaw Productions, have a track record of producing critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. From Get Out to Us, Candyman, and Nope, Peele has undoubtedly pushed the boundaries of horror, blending social commentary with spine-tingling narratives. Him appears to continue this tradition, promising a "blood-chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, power, and the pursuit of excellence at any cost."

Continuing Peele's Legacy

Since his directorial debut with Get Out, Jordan Peele has redefined modern horror. His unique approach combines psychological thrills with deep societal insights, making his films not only entertaining but also thought-provoking. Him is expected to follow in the footsteps of his previous works, exploring new themes within the familiar horror framework. Peele's involvement as a producer ensures that the film will maintain the high standards audiences have come to expect from Monkeypaw Productions.

What’s Next For Monkeypaw?

In addition to Him, Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions have more projects on the horizon. Peele is reportedly working on an untitled feature, also with Universal, keeping fans eager for more. As Monkeypaw continues to expand its portfolio, it remains at the forefront of innovative and socially relevant filmmaking.

Him is shaping up to be another must-see film from Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions. A compelling cast, acclaimed script, and the promise of a chilling narrative indicates that Peele and co. have another hit on their hands. We’ll see how it pans out when it hits theaters in September 2025.

