jordan peele
- Pop CultureKeegan-Michael Key Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?Trace Keegan-Michael Key's ascent in comedy and acting, which has led to a noteworthy net worth, evidencing his talent and versatility.By Rain Adams
- MusicKid Cudi Refused To Watch "Get Out" After Being Passed Up For The Lead RoleKid Cudi had an extreme reaction to not getting cast in "Get Out."By Lavender Alexandria
- TVJordan Peele Movies and TV: Unpacking the VisionJordan Peele is a versatile actor and director known for his genre-bending approach to filmmaking and his commitment to social commentary. Peele's passion for telling stories that push boundaries and address issues such as race, identity, and social justice ensures that he will continue to be a significant driving force in Hollywood for years to come.By Jessica Lyons
- TVDonald Glover Says Jordan Peele Convinced Liam Neeson To Appear In "Atlanta"Liam Neeson nearly turned down his cameo in "Atlanta" until Jordan Peele talked to him.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJordan Peele Readies New Film For Christmas 2024 TakeoverHe's given us "Get Out," "Us," and "Nope," and Peele is carving out his next blockbuster hit.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJordan Peele Hints At The Possibility Of A "Nope" Sequel, Says He's Glad Fans Are "Paying Attention"The recently released project became Peele's third feature film to cross $100M at the domestic box office.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesLogan Paul Shares Negative Review Of "Nope" & Gets Dragged On TwitterFans were not happy with Logan Paul's controversial opinion of Jordan Peele's "Nope."By Cole Blake
- Movies"Nope" Tops Box Office With $44 Million Debut In Opening WeekendJordan Peele's newest horror film, "Nope," debuted on top of the box office.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDaniel Kaluuya Almost Quit Acting After Dealing With RacismIt was just prior to landing Jordan Peele's "Get Out" that Kaluuya almost went in another direction.By Erika Marie
- MoviesDaniel Kaluuya Will Not Be Returning For "Black Panther 2": ReportDaniel Kaluuya reportedly will not be included in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele's "Nope."By Cole Blake
- StreetwearDaniel Kaluuya Teams With Jide Osifeso For "Nope" Inspired CollectionDaniel Kaluuya and designer Jide Osifeso have released a new capsule inspired by Jordan Peele's "Nope."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJordan Peele Believes He & Daniel Kaluuya Are Like Martin Scorsese & Robert De NiroThe pair reunited for "Nope" and Peele explains the "bond" he formed with the actor while working on "Get Out."By Erika Marie
- MoviesJordan Peele Releases Final Trailer For "Nope"The film stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.By Luke Haworth
- SportsSteph Curry Stars In Newest Trailer For Jordan Peele's "Nope"Steph Curry stars in the newest trailer for Jordan Peele's "Nope."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJordan Peele Shares First Images From "Nope" Starring Daniel Kaluuya & Keke PalmerThe first official trailer of the new horror flick is set to air on Super Bowl Sunday.By Erika Marie
- MoviesJordan Peele Believes "Candyman" Needs To Be Told "From A Black Perspective"Peele and director Nia DaCosta spoke about bringing the classic urban legend to life through a new lens. By Erika Marie