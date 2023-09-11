Kid Cudi Refused To Watch “Get Out” After Being Passed Up For The Lead Role

Kid Cudi has had a few viral spats that lead fans to believe he can hold a bit of a grudge. During a recent Q&A with some fans on Twitter, he revealed yet another time he let something personal get in the way. Cudi has dipped his toes into acting a number of times before. Last year he wrote, composed, and served as a voice actor for Entergalactic an animated Netflix special. He's also made plenty of on-camera appearances. One of the most notable is his time as Ariana Grande's boyfriend in another Netflix product Don't Look Up. He also appeared on the hit HBO show Westworld. During his Q&B though, he told fans about another role he could have stepped into.

That role is the lead in Jordan Peele's modern classic 2017 film Get Out. A fan asked Cudi “What’s one film role that you wished you were cast in," and the rapper had a good answer. "I wish I got Get Out. I auditioned and Jordan was impressed and I thought I ate that sh*t up," he explains. Not getting the role must have stung, because he didn't see the film for over a year after it came out. "I was so salty i didnt get it that I didnt even go see it in the theater when it was poppin. I watched it a year later at home pissed about that," he explained. Check out his full statement below.

Kid Cudi Held A Grudge Against "Get Out"

Thankfully, it doesn't seem like Cudi's grudge lasted too long and he ends his tweet giving credit to the film the way it ultimately ended up. "I was sick haha but to be real, Daniel was the best choice hes a master and did a phenominal job," he ended his statement.

Cudi has shifted his focus back to music this year. Even though his album INSANO was delayed from its originally announced date, he did drop two new singles. "ILL WHAT I BLEED" and "MOST AIN'T DENNIS" hit streaming last week shortly after the announcement of the project's delay. Do you think Kid Cudi would have done as good of a job playing the lead role in Get Out? Let us know in the comment section below.

