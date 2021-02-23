daniel kaluuya
- MusicKid Cudi Refused To Watch "Get Out" After Being Passed Up For The Lead RoleKid Cudi had an extreme reaction to not getting cast in "Get Out."By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureDetails About Daniel Kaluuya's Barney Movie Might Surprise YouDaniel Kaluuya is going to show a different side to a beloved childhood character.By Jake Lyda
- TVDaniel Kaluuya Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?Discover how British actor Daniel Kaluuya amassed an impressive net worth by 2023, from his early roles to award-winning performances.By Jake Skudder
- TV2023 BET Awards: A Look Into Nominees For Best ActorFirst time nominees join the household names for a chance to be crowned Best Actor. Take an in-depth look at the actors competing for the win!By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureDaniel Kaluuya Almost Quit Acting After Dealing With RacismIt was just prior to landing Jordan Peele's "Get Out" that Kaluuya almost went in another direction.By Erika Marie
- MoviesDaniel Kaluuya Will Not Be Returning For "Black Panther 2": ReportDaniel Kaluuya reportedly will not be included in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele's "Nope."By Cole Blake
- StreetwearDaniel Kaluuya Teams With Jide Osifeso For "Nope" Inspired CollectionDaniel Kaluuya and designer Jide Osifeso have released a new capsule inspired by Jordan Peele's "Nope."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJordan Peele Believes He & Daniel Kaluuya Are Like Martin Scorsese & Robert De NiroThe pair reunited for "Nope" and Peele explains the "bond" he formed with the actor while working on "Get Out."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJordan Peele Shares First Images From "Nope" Starring Daniel Kaluuya & Keke PalmerThe first official trailer of the new horror flick is set to air on Super Bowl Sunday.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDrake Hits Up Oscars Afterparty With Daniel Kaluuya, Lena Waithe, AdeleDrizzy posed for pics while it's reported Adele was enjoying herself as she sang Ja Rule & J. Lo's "I'm Real."By Erika Marie
- MoviesReporter Denies Mistaking Daniel Kaluuya For Leslie Odom Jr. At OscarsShe asked Kaluuya what it was like working with Regina King, director of "One Night in Miami"—a film that stars Odom Jr.By Erika Marie
- MoviesDaniel Kaluuya Thanks Parents For Having Sex In Oscars Acceptance SpeechDaniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- TVDaniel Kaluuya Hilariously Compares British & American Racism On "SNL"The "Judas & The Black Messiah" star went in. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureSteven Yeun To Star In Newest Jordan Peele FilmSteven Yeun was just nominated for an Oscar, and it seems Jordan Peele is taking notes. By hnhh
- MoviesDaniel Kaluuya Quotes Nipsey Hussle While Accepting Golden Globes AwardDaniel Kaluuya quoted Nipsey Hussle while accepting her award for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role."By Cole Blake
- MoviesDaniel Kaluuya Claims He Wasn't Invited To "Get Out" Sundance PremiereHe really wanted to attend the Oscar-winning 2017 film's world premiere & cleared his schedule, but he wasn't asked to attend.By Erika Marie
- GramCharlamagne Tha God Pleads With LaKeith Stanfield's Team: "Get That Brother Some Help"After saying that the actor "plays the victim," the radio host believes that "the people who love" Stanfield need to reach out.By Erika Marie