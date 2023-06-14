The 2023 BET Awards will be held on June 25, and the ceremony is set to take place in Los Angeles, California. Nominations have been announced, and the Best Actor Award is up for grabs by many notable names. Seven incredible actors are nominated, and it’s anyone’s guess who will take home the coveted trophy. The award covers both television and film work, making for an even tighter competition.

Will Smith is the current holder, winning for his performance in the biopic King Richard. Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington are the actors with the most wins in this category, with three each. Jordan has the chance to break this tie, as he’s up for his sixth nomination for his work in Creed III. Actors Amin Joseph and Lil Meech have each received the first nods in the category, joining the other nominees. The award covers one or multiple acting performances during the eligibility period, so while some actors may be nominated for one role, others may score nods for multiple performances. Here are the nominees for the BET Award for Best Actor.

Amin Joseph

Since the premiere of Snowfall in 2017, Amin Joseph has been praised for his role as Jerome Saint, the uncle of main character Franklin Saint. After his work on the series for six seasons, Joseph has finally received his first Best Actor nomination at the 2023 BET Awards. His nod is well deserved; his work in the sixth and final season was met with particular acclaim.

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry’s nomination in this category is thanks to not one but three of his impeccable performances in 2022. The actor received rave reviews for his acting in the final season of Atlanta. His role as “Paper Boi” has garnered acclaim since the show’s premiere in 2016. Furthermore, Henry was lauded for his hilarious performance in the action comedy thriller Bullet Train where he starred as Lemon, a British assassin. Finally, his work in the drama Causeway also received highly positive reviews, making him a trifecta nominee.

Damson Idris

Damson Idris has starred as young drug lord Franklin Saint for an outstanding six seasons on the crime drama, Snowfall. He and the show have both been well-received by fans and critics alike. Idris has also now earned three Best Actor nominations for his work on the show. The 2023 BET Awards will mark the third year in a row that Idris has been up for the coveted trophy. Additionally, he is up for the award alongside his co-star Amin Joseph, who stars as his uncle, Jerome Saint.

Daniel Kaluuya

Thanks to his team-up with Jordan Peele once again in Nope, Daniel Kaluuya has earned another nod at the BET Awards for Best Actor. This marks his third nomination in the category. In 2018, he was nominated for his work in Black Panther and Get Out, while he scored another nomination for starring as real-life Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in the biographical drama Judas and the Black Messiah. Kaluuya, alongside his co-star Keke Palmer received great praise for their work in Nope. The pair, who played siblings, offered contrasting performances while still captivating viewers in their own way.

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Demetrius Flenory Jr. is popularly referred to by his rap moniker Lil Meech. Since 2021, he has starred in the biographical crime drama BMF, or Black Mafia Family. The series is also executive produced by 50 Cent. In BMF, Lil Meech stars as his own real-life father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. Lil Meech has thanked his father and 50 Cent for the opportunity to take on the role. The actor and rapper has also shared that his Big Meech has seen and appreciates his work on the show.

Donald Glover

With his work on the final season of Atlanta, Donald Glover has scored his third Best Actor nomination. The actor received back-to-back nods in 2017 and 2018 for his role as Earnest Marks in the comedy-drama. Throughout the series’ four-season run, Glover has won numerous awards as the lead actor and creator of the show. He has also won a BET for his work as Childish Gambino, taking home the Video of the Year Award for his groundbreaking single “This Is America.”

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan has now been nominated six times in the Best Actor category. He’s also tied with Denzel Washington as the actor with the most wins, with three each. Jordan’s nod this year comes from his career-defining turn in Creed III, which also served as his directorial debut. The film received positive reviews for its direction, storyline, and acting. His previous wins were for his roles in both Creed and Creed II, as well as his performance in Just Mercy. Creed III has also been nominated for Best Movie at the 2023 BET Awards, so Jordan is up for another potential win in another category.

