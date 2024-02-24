Kid Cudi Says Next Album Will Come Out In A Few Years While He Focuses On Film

Kid Cudi may have just dropped his expanded edition of his new album, INSANO (NITRO MEGA), but he's already setting forth his next journey. Moreover, he took to Twitter on Friday (February 23) to share what his future plans are looking like for the next couple of years and what fans can expect from him. Apparently, the Cleveland creative's next LP is almost ready, so it seems like INSANO really represented a big creative moment for him as far as output. Not only that, but he also made it clear that, at least for the next two years, his main focus would be on other areas of entertainment and pop culture.

"My next album is already about 80% done, and itll be out in 2026," Kid Cudi, one of the most multi-disciplinary artists in the game right now, told his followers. "As always, were takin it someplace new. Just wanted to let yall know, expect an album from me every other year. next year is all about filmin. Got a bunch of stuff I need to get done. Film and tv. So I take a year off of music to do it all."

Kid Cudi Outlines His Next Steps

Unfortunately for the 40-year-old, the release of INSANO (NITRO MEGA) dealt with some big issues when it came time to arrive. "Hey fam, the label f***ed up and didnt start loading my album up in time, so it wont be out at midnight. Im workin on this now in real time and my plan is that it comes out tonight just a bit later, Im waitin on a time and ima keep yall posted.

"Im thoroughly pissed, especially cuz i get this call just hours before its to drop," he continued. "such bulls**t, but i promise u this album is droppin tonight. So roll up, get a drink, binge a show, do something to pass the time, and then, WE RAGE. I love you." With animated projects, acting roles, screenwriting gigs, fashion collabs and designs, and a world tour on the way, it looks like Scott Mesccudi fans are going to see a lot more from him this decade. We can't wait to see what the next chapters are for such a talented and enduring artist. For more news and the latest updates on Kid Cudi, check back in with HNHH.

