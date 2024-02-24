Kid Cudi Says Next Album Will Come Out In A Few Years While He Focuses On Film

The Cleveland crooner said that his next musical project is almost done, and told fans to expect an LP every other year amid his film strides.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Kid Cudi New Album 2026 Almost Done Film Hip Hop News

Kid Cudi may have just dropped his expanded edition of his new album, INSANO (NITRO MEGA), but he's already setting forth his next journey. Moreover, he took to Twitter on Friday (February 23) to share what his future plans are looking like for the next couple of years and what fans can expect from him. Apparently, the Cleveland creative's next LP is almost ready, so it seems like INSANO really represented a big creative moment for him as far as output. Not only that, but he also made it clear that, at least for the next two years, his main focus would be on other areas of entertainment and pop culture.

"My next album is already about 80% done, and itll be out in 2026," Kid Cudi, one of the most multi-disciplinary artists in the game right now, told his followers. "As always, were takin it someplace new. Just wanted to let yall know, expect an album from me every other year. next year is all about filmin. Got a bunch of stuff I need to get done. Film and tv. So I take a year off of music to do it all."

Read More: Did Kid Cudi Just Shade Childish Gambino?

Kid Cudi Outlines His Next Steps

Unfortunately for the 40-year-old, the release of INSANO (NITRO MEGA) dealt with some big issues when it came time to arrive. "Hey fam, the label f***ed up and didnt start loading my album up in time, so it wont be out at midnight. Im workin on this now in real time and my plan is that it comes out tonight just a bit later, Im waitin on a time and ima keep yall posted.

"Im thoroughly pissed, especially cuz i get this call just hours before its to drop," he continued. "such bulls**t, but i promise u this album is droppin tonight. So roll up, get a drink, binge a show, do something to pass the time, and then, WE RAGE. I love you." With animated projects, acting roles, screenwriting gigs, fashion collabs and designs, and a world tour on the way, it looks like Scott Mesccudi fans are going to see a lot more from him this decade. We can't wait to see what the next chapters are for such a talented and enduring artist. For more news and the latest updates on Kid Cudi, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Kid Cudi Reflects On 16 Years Since “Day N Nite”

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.