Kid Cudi Blames His Late Album Release On His Label

Last month, Kid Cudi released his new album INSANO. The project was originally announced last year and passed through numerous release dates before eventually dropping in early January. The album sports a stacked feature list with Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell, XXXTENTACION, and Young Thug all making appearances. But just a month later he's unleashed an entire new project.

NITRO MEGA is a pseudo-deluxe edition of INSANO that presents a full hour of new material spaced across 18 tracks. The album adds Wiz Khalifa, Pusha T, and more to the list of big features. But fans looking to stream the album the moment it dropped found that it didn't arrive on time. A few hours before it was due to drop Cudi took to Twitter in an attempt to explain why it wouldn't be arriving on time. He blamed his label for being late uploading the project, something he was clearly pretty frustrated by. Check out his full tweet on the situation below.

Kid Cudi Talks Late Album Release

Hey fam, the label f*cked up and didnt start loading my album up in time, so it wont be out at midnight. Im workin on this now in real time and my plan is that it comes out tonight just a bit later. Im waitin on a time and ima keep yall posted," Cudi's tweet explaining the situation begins. He goes on to explain how frustrated he is with the entire thing. "Im thoroughly pissed, especially cuz i get this call just hours before its to drop. such bullsh*t, but i promise u this album is droppin tonight. So roll up, get a drink, binge a show, do something to pass the time, and then, WE RAGE. I love you."

What do you think of Kid Cudi's explanation for his album dropping late? Do you think his label dropped the ball by waiting too long to upload it? Let us know in the comment section below.

