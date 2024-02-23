Kid Cudi Goes Back To More Familiar Sounds On "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)"

"Oh how u all will feast again very soon." That was Kid Cudi on X (Twitter) back in late January after not being able to get his "deluxe" of INSANO out on time. Well, that time has come as the Cleveland native is here on February 23 to deliver INSANO (NITRO MEGA). As he initially promised, fans now have nearly 40 new tracks to indulge in throughout the rest of the year and hopefully beyond.

After NITRO MEGA's predecessor got slightly unfavorable reviews from critics and fans, maybe this will make fans a little happier. On this sequel of sorts, Cudi is going back to his experimentative roots. While it is still filled with bangers, it is not nearly as heavy on the trap/psychedelic sounds. Just listen to "ELECTROWAVE BABY 2.0" and you will see what we mean.

Read More: Orlando Brown Makes Wild Claims About "Making Love" To Drake, Usher, And More

Listen To INSANO (NITRO MEGA) By Kid Cudi

There are still some tracks that will most likely still up controversy such as "WILLIS" for example. But again, there are still some nice highlights on INSANO (NITRO MEGA). One of them has to be "HUMAN MADE." It appears that Tame Impala's "One More Hour" is the song to sample in 2024 so far if you want pure fireworks. Be sure to check out the record with the links to find out for yourself which album is superior.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, INSANO (NITRO MEGA), by Kid Cudi? Is this the better project over its predecessor? Who had the best feature on the record and why? What songs are you gravitating toward the most so far? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kid Cudi. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

INSANO (NITRO MEGA) Tracklist:

HUMAN MADE DIAMONDS LIGHTS FAST CARS (feat. Wiz Khalifa) WIN OR LOSE (feat. Chip Tha Ripper) CHUNKY BABE AND I WILLIS (feat. Chip Tha Ripper) CRASH TEST CUDI EVERYBODY LIKE (feat. Pusha T) ELECTROWAVE BABY 2.0 ANIMATE (feat. Chip Tha Ripper) ROUND N ROUND (feat. Lil Yachty) DOSE OF DOPENESS (2007) ROCKET (2011) ILL WHAT I BLEED All My Life I JUST WANNA GET (feat. Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, & Steve Aoki) MOON MAN SHIT SUPERBOY

Read More: Fox News Commentator Ripped Apart For Saying Black People Will Vote For Donald Trump Because "They Love Sneakers"