Kid Cudi Reveals Details About "INSANO" Deluxe Edition

The deluxe edition of INSANO will have 18 tracks, according to Kid Cudi. "The deluxe is pretty much a whole nother album, in the spirit of INSANO, but a continuation, a elevation of the vibes. 18 tracks. #INSANO," Cudi wrote on Twitter. However, Cudi didn't reveal anything else, such as new features on the deluxe or what the new tracks entail. However, fans appear excited about the prospect of Cudi in the near future. Many fans responded to his news with stories of listening to INSANO while under the influence.

INSANO was released in mid-January to mostly favorable reviews. However, it flagged in terms of sales and only peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Album 200. That matched the peak of 2022's Entergalatic but also tied the lowest peak for a Cudi album since 2015's Speedin Bullet 2 Heaven (No. 38). How do you feel about INSANO? Are you looking for looking forward to the deluxe edition?

Read More: Kid Cudi Addresses Rich Paul's Comments About His Relationship With Cleveland

Kid Cudi Reveals His Next Acting Role Is A Dystopian Sci-Fi Horror Film

Meanwhile, Cudi is returning to acting with a new animated vehicle, Slime. The Cleveland musician is set to star in and produce the film about two individuals who set off on a quest to find a cure for the side effects of a medical trial. The film will serve as the directorial debut of Jeron Braxton, an animator best known for Baby Demon. The script is the work of Brian Ash, best known for The Boondocks.

Cudi is set to play Glenn, a lab worker kidnapped by protagonist Muna as she searches for a cure for the trial that she underwent and that Glenn was involved in. It has not been revealed at this time who will be voicing Muna. This year, Cudi won an Emmy for his work in the trippy Netflix special, Entergalatic. He also had a supporting role in the Disney+ series Crater. However, the series was controversially pulled by the streaming platform after just a few weeks.

Read More: Maple Leafs Drop Kid Cudi Track As Goal Song Over Drunk Driving Lyric

[via]