Don Toliver's "Bandit" Single & Music Video Include A Tame Impala Sample And Pregnant Kali Uchis

With Kali Uchis expecting her first child soon, 2024 is set to be a big year for her and Don Toliver. The first-time parents each have thriving musical careers that are sure to help them support their growing family, and from what we can tell, their discographies will only continue to grow. The Spanish-speaking icon reminded us of her linguistic abilities a few weeks ago on ORQUÍDEAS, which follows 2023's Red Moon in Venus. As for Toliver, his Love Sick project from last year remains in rotation for fans, but they've been craving something new from him recently.

Thankfully, the Texas-born entertainer has heard our cries loud and clear. Ahead of New Music Friday (February 2), he came through with a fire new single, "Bandit," and its accompanying visual. Not only does the ReidMD-produced beat sample indie rock icons Tame Impala, but it also includes an appearance from Uchis and her growing baby bump.

Don Toliver & Kali Uchis Unborn Baby Featured in His Latest Visual

"You ni**as ain't fly, this s**t lookin' dummy / I'm 'bout to gеt fried, I look like a mummy," Toliver rhymes on the first verse. "I'm gettin' this cash, it's Monday through Sunday / I guеss you won't talk if it ain't about the money," the genre-bending artist continues, making it clear he doesn't play when it comes to stacking his bread. The song only hit DSPs on Thursday afternoon, but already, the video has thousands of views, with more rolling in by the minute.

Explore the captivating visual for Don Toliver's latest release, "Bandit," above. If you're feeling the Cactus Jack signee's new music, make sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Afterward, tap into his girlfriend Kali Uchis' stunning vocals on her ORQUÍDEAS LP, which helped to usher in 2024 on a high note.

Quotable Lyrics:

Booted up in the car seat

Hold a ni**a up for ransom

Want her back? Better call me

It's whatever, I'm geeked

'Bout to punch out the party

