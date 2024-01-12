Kali Uchis Creates A Gorgeous Atmosphere On New Album "ORQUÍDEAS"

Kali Uchis is one of the more versatile Latin music artists we have going right now. The 29-year-old singer is delivering the perfect mixture of vibes on her fifth overall project, ORQUÍDEAS. Rumblings surrounding this album began back in early August of last year. One of half of the City Girls, JT, had the internet talking when she landed on the single lead, "Muñekita." Kali would then go on to release four other tracks.

One of them had people showering her with "congratulations" comments. That is because in the music video for "Tu Córazon Es Mio / Diosa" revealed that Kali was pregnant! She is dating rapper Don Toliver and has been for quite some time. Obviously, Kali has plenty to be thankful and happy for right now. "Tu Córazon Es Mio" refers to her relationship with Don in one of the most beautifully sentimental moments on the record."

Listen To ORQUÍDEAS By Kali Uchis

"Pa' ti lo haré cien mil veces más / For you I will do it a hundred thousand times more / Bien o para mal / Good or bad, you know that I'll always be by your side." Kali Uchis is also bring some dance-ready cuts like "Labios Mordidos" with KAROL G. Or, if you want something to kick back to, check out "Igual Que En Angel" with Peso Pluma. While this is a great release, she is not done. An album in English is also complete. Kali decided to release this first after asking fans on Twitter, "My third album & the next are both finished, one is an English album one is a Spanish album ¿what my kuchis want first?" No release date is available for it, but, hopefully, it drops sooner than later.

ORQUÍDEAS Tracklist:

¿Cómo Así? Me Pongo Loca Igual Que Un Angel with Peso Pluma Pensamientos Intrusivos Diosa Te Mata Perdiste Young Rich & In Love Tu Corazón Es Mio... Muñekita with El Alfa & JT Labios Mordidos with KAROL G No Hay Ley Parte 2 with Rauw Alejandro Heladito Dame Beso // Muévete

